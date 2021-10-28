United States Robo-advisory Market Research Report 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, In Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the United States Robo-advisory Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084326

United States Robo-advisory Market

The robo-advisory market is expected to cater to the demand and provide quality robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The U.S. robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. The U.S. was the first country to introduce the automated financial advisors. Various wealth management firms and banks in the U.S. are planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2018.

The U.S. has the largest robo-advisory market in the world. It will continue to absorb a much larger share of the demand of the total number of robo-advisors in the world. This trend will reflect the nature of automated financial advisory services due to high market penetration.

The U.S. robo-advisory market is classified on the basis of two types of robo-advisors, hybrid and pure.Among these two segments the hybrid robo-advisors is the largest and also the fastest growing segment. The hybrid robo-advisors are becoming a new trend in this country to cater to the demand for a more tailored solution for the more complex investment requirements.

The U.S. robo-advisory market is classified on the basis of types of client assets into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its revenue generation trend in the coming years.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration following advancement of technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services are the primary factors expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at a high rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients are the most important factors expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, the robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models are also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the U.S. robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets – the mass affluent, HNWI, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds

5. Market trends in the U.S. robo-advisory market.

6. Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. robo-advisory market.

7. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for the U.S. robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Customizations Available

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

