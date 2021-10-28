India Insulin Pumps Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Key Players Overview, Price Analysis, Share Estimation and Forecast to 2026

The India insulin pumps market sizeis projected to reach USD18.5 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 11.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “India Insulin Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pumps (Tethered Pumps and Patch Pumps) and Consumables (Reservoirs, Infusion Sets, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further Status that the incidence of diabetes is over 8.8% in adults in this country. However, in 2017, there were approximately73 million cases of diabetes here. In 2018, the WHO declared that,by 2030, around 98 million people are anticipated to be affected by type-2 diabetes in India.

The India Insulin Pumps Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the India Insulin Pumps industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, India Insulin Pumps market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

DRIVER RESTRAINTS:

Introduction to Advanced Technologies Will Boost Growth of Market

Different types of insulin pumps are available according to the amount of insulin they can hold. Nowadays, owing to the rising technological advancements, numerous safety features are being introduced in the insulin pumps. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for these pumps in the country. Moreover, the key manufacturers are implementing attractive features, namely, customizable alerts and reminders in the insulin pumps.

Medtronic, a prominent player in India, is currently offering an insulin pump that can be programmed to provide a specific amount of insulin at various rates throughout the day. It is capable of changing the amount ofpost-meal insulin based on the type of food a patient consumes. These factors are expected to propel the India insulin pumps market growth during the forthcoming years.

Patch Pumps Sub-segment to Dominate Owing to Clinically Proven Benefits

The India insulin pumps market consists of only the type segment. But based on type, the market is grouped into insulin pumps and consumables. In terms of insulin pumps, the market is further segregated into sub-segments, such as patch pumps and tethered pumps. By consumables, the market is fragmented into infusion sets, reservoirs, and others.

The patch pumps sub-segment is expected to grow at a fast pace by showcasing a high CAGR in the coming years. It would also acquire the maximum India insulin pumps market share. The growth is attributable to their rising popularity in the country because of their clinically proven convenience and benefits. These pumps can be controlled wirelessly by another device. The device will program the insulin delivery from the patch. They can also be kept in a single case without tubing, unlike the tethered pumps. Also, they can be attached to the body withself-adhesive.

The consumables segment dominated in 2018 in terms of India insulin pumps market revenue. It is projected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. The main reason for this is Medtronic’s active participation in strategic partnerships with other reputed healthcare facilities. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of awareness campaigns amongst the masses regarding the usage of insulin pumps over needles and pens. Lastly, the growing diabetic population would also contribute to growth.

Competitive Landscape

MedtronicRecalls Around 5,000MiniMed Infusion Sets from India Stoked by Malfunction

September 2017: Medtronic announced that it has voluntarily recalled certain lots of MiniMed from India. It is aninfusion set that is used with almost all the models of its insulin pumps around the world. The recalled Indian lot contains around 5,000 sets. The decision was taken as one of the components of each of these sets malfunctioned. The malfunction might have causedlow blood sugar in patients. MiniMed infusion sets provide insulin from the pump to the diabetic patient’s body. Each set consists of a cannula, a tubing connector,and a disposable tube.

Key industry giant present in the India insulin pumps market is:

Medtronic

