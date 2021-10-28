Small Drones Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

According to the latest market research report on Small Drones Market from Fortune Business Insights™, The global small drone market share is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching to reach USD 35,009.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a staggering 24.11% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of intrusion across borders and the rising military expenditure that is driving the demand for advanced small drones globally. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Small Drone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid Wing), By End-use (Military & Defense, Consumer, and Commercial & Civil), By Maximum Take-off Weight (<5 Kg, 5-25 Kg, and 25-150 Kg), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 7,720.3 million in 2019 and is projected to showcase an exponential growth during the forecast period.

High Demand for Small Drones across Healthcare Facilities amid COVID-19 to Surge Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to every vital resource rallying around the healthcare industry to contain its widespread effect across the globe. This has led to an increased demand for advanced small drones for inspection purposes and to collect real-time data across highly infected places. This is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

The small drones are miniature unmanned aircraft that are gaining immense popularity across the military and commercial applications. The adoption of these drones aids in improved efficiency, high accuracy, and excellent productivity in capturing images for several industrial applications.

REQUEST A SAMPLE PDF BROCHURE

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the small drones market. They are as follows:

DJI

3D Robotics

Parrot Drones

AeroVironment Inc.

Kespry

Delair

Textron

Autel Robotics USA

Yuneec

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Other Players

Scope of the Small Drones Market Report:

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report.

This report focuses on Small Drones Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Military Expenditure to Promote Growth

According to the data by The Balance, the total military expenditure of the United States Army was estimated to be around USD 934 billion in 2020. The increasing spending on military and defense by the governments across the globe is likely to boost the demand for advanced small drones across the globe. Additionally, the rising skirmishes at international borders such as the India-China, China-U.S. conflicts are expected to drive the global small drone market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Focus on Military Upgradation in North America to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global small drone market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus by the U.S. Defense Services to upgrade its military that will propel the demand for advanced small drones fro surveillance purposes in the region. North America stood at USD 2933.7 million in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the surging demand for aerial photography, crop monitoring, and precise farming with the aid of technologically advanced small drones in the region between 2020 and 2027.

SEGMENTATION

Hybrid Wing Segment Held 18.7% Market Share in 2017 Owing to Increasing Adoption by Drone Companies

The hybrid wing segment, based on the product, held a market share of about 18.7% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing demand from drone companies for wildlife surveys, firefighting, and disaster management, among others.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/small-drones-market-102227

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Product Development to Brighten Market Prospects

The global small drone market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on developing advanced small drones to cater to the growing demand from industrial applications such as healthcare, military, and aerospace. Additionally, the other major companies are adopting strategies such as partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to maintain their presence that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Small Drones Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Small Drones Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Small Drones Market.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Key Industry Development:

January 2020 – Schiebel Corporation deployed CAMCOPTER S-100 as a measure to provide critical information during the Kim river toxic pollution crisis across Malaysia. This development is expected to boost its market values in the forthcoming years.

View Related News:

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45071876/drone-sensors-market-2021-overview-along-with-competitive-landscape-company-profiles-with-product-details-and-competitors-and-forecast-2028

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45071938/smart-weapons-market-size-2021-global-industry-share-future-strategies-development-status-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-to-2028

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45071953/global-aero-wing-market-size-2021-in-depth-analysis-significant-growth-top-profiling-forecast-to-2028

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072058/2021-2028-aviation-high-speed-motor-market-size-revenue-trends-growth-and-regional-analysis

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072095/aircraft-wheel-scanning-system-market-8170-mn-by-2028-growth-forecast-at-63-cagr-during-2021-to-2028-covid-impact-and-global-analysis-by-fortune

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072135/global-active-protection-system-market-2021-industry-statistics-regional-markets-future-development-and-competitive-landscape-by-2028

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072153/airborne-fire-control-radar-market-by-business-development-and-trends-analysis-research-to-2028

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072205/military-antenna-market-size-and-forecast-2028-key-companies-ndash-antcom-cobham-limited-comrod-communication-as-eylex-pty-ltd

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072418/sonar-system-market-size-2021-research-findings-market-growth-factors-analysisfortune-business-insightstrade

https://www.ktvn.com/story/45072399/tactical-data-link-market-size-historical-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter