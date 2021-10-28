Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030 Forecast Research Report

In a recently published report, Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market report for till 2030. The report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mention the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market products.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global oncolytic virus therapy market are rising adoption of diagnostic & therapeutics procedure and increase in the number of patients with cancers. The major restraining factor of global oncolytic virus therapy market are lack of awareness among users and new class of anticancer immunotherapy. Oncolytic virus therapy is a virus that preferentially infects and kills cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they extract new infectious viral particles to destroy the remaining tumor. The oncolytic viruses conduct the twice functions as they are not causing only the destruction of cancer infected cells but also stimulate the host anti-tumor immune response & don’t allow the expansion of tumor cells.

The regional analysis of Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure with massive investment in R&D of oncolytic virus immunotherapy. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global oncolytic Virus therapy market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased government initiatives.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Biovex

• Cell Genesys

• Crusade Laboratories

• Genelux Corporation

• Lokon Pharma

• Merck

• MultiVir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses

. Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

By Application:

. Breast Cancer

. Lung Cancer

. Prostate Cancer

. Melanoma

. Brain Tumor

. Blood Cancer

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

