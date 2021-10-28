Middle East and Africa Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Report 2021: Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Segments and Forecasts Research 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Middle East and Africa Advanced Visualization (AV) Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa advanced visualization (AV) market

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure. The Middle East and Africa AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.47% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on the types of product, solution and imaging modality.

Based on the types of product, the market is segmented into hardware and software, services.

Based on solution, the market is seperated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key growth factors

The middle class or upper-middle class population have shown a significant rise in countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, etc. which can give a boost to the industry. The rate of illness and mortality due to the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases etc. in the MEA region is increasing. With increasing population, people will demand more efficient and early diagnostic and detection methods, which will drive the advanced visualization market.

Threats and key players



Political unrest in the different regions of MEA hinders market development due to low penetrability in these regions. Countries such as Ghana, Congo, Egypt, etc. pose political risks to multinational companies (MNCs) trying to venture into the market. In Africa, approx. 40% of the population is poverty-stricken according to World Bank definition. Under such circumstances, affordability of AV systems in hospitals becomes difficult as people cannot afford the treatment with the systems being extremely expensive.

The key competitors in the Middle East and Africa AV market are Toshiba, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and others.

What’s covered in the report?



1. Overview of the MEA AV learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the MEA AV market.

3. Market trends in the MEA AV market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on the types of product – hardware and software and services.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solution – enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on imaging modality – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of MEA) market size data for the AV market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?



1. Understand the demand for AV to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

3. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights.

4. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

5. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

6. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

7. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

