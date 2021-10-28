Cancer Screening Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Cancer Screening Market in the U.S.A report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

The United States Of America (U.S.A.) is leading the cancer screening market. The rising incidence of cancer along with growing awareness regarding prevention of diseases and diagnosis is a key driver for the market. There is increased technological advancement along with fund based initiatives towards research and development (R&D) for awareness and prevention of diseases. The cancer screening market is expected to reach USD 13.12 Bn by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.95%.

Cancer screening market in the U.S.A. is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer.

Key growth factors

Increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle are the key growth factors for the region.

Threats and key players

Growing inter and intrastate barriers along with complicated frameworks has the potential to halt the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the U.S.A. cancer screening market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Siemens Healthineers

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market in the U.S.A.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

