Cancer Screening Market in India 2021 Industry Trends, Size, Expected CAGR, Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Cancer Screening Market in India report for for 2021 till 2030.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cancer screening market in India

The Asia-Pacific is a growing region and holds lots of positive socio-economic factors suitable for the growth and progress of the market primarily because of its association with the global value chains (GVCs). India being a part of the Asia-Pacific region, holds key access to the region’s close association with trade agreements with global growth centers. The total market for diagnostic and medical equipment in India is worth USD 14.73 billion and is forecasted to expand at an annual rate of 13% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

With the growing population, the cancer burden continues to grow in India. Hence, arises the need of more precision based medical technologies and methodologies to cater to the need of the region.

Threats and key players

Though the Indian market is burgeoning with opportunities .It needs to focus more on its tax regime and easier business conditions. More than 1 million cases of cancer are diagnosed in India every year and this number is bound to increase by 5 billion. Taking into considerations the risks, the region is bound to encounter human and economic costs from the increasing rate of cancer.

The key players operating in the cancer screening market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Philips and GE Healthcare.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market in India.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market in India.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market in India.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (Laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?



o Understand the demand for cancer screening market in India to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where cancer screening market in India is sold.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Customizations available

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

