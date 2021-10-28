North America Edge Computing Market Research Report for Complete Analysis of Current Scenario 2020 – 2028

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the North America Edge Computing Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for North America Edge Computing Market products.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084362

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017

North America Edge Computing Market

The North America edge computing market is expected to reach USD 2.43 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 28.7%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centers that store and process data locally before sending them to centers or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The North America edge market is classified into applications and end users. Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. The concept of smart cities is expanding in the US. New York City and Boston city are among the leading smart city initiatives in this region.

Based on end users industries, edge computing network are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share and grow at the highest CAGR. The region is leading in 5G deployments. Most North American service providers are moving towards the commercial launch of 5G.

Based on regions, the market is divided into the United States and Canada. The U.S. would secure the highest market because it has leveraged the utilisation of digital infrastructure. This emerging technology has gained transaction owing to the limitation of cloud-based analytics systems

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – Get a Sample PDF of report Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084362

Key growth factors



The internet of things is trending in North America. With more IoT devices getting connected, the region’s market has seen broader adoption of edge computing solutions across all the verticals. The presence of connectivity networks will act as a driving factor to facilitate the adoption of edge computing.

The average number of digital devices available to the citizen is increasing exponentially. People are better connected with enhanced access to brand and content. The gaming and e-commerce markets are booming in this region. This would widen the opportunity of edge computing.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region is lack of skill, understanding, problem with standardisation and implementation of the network. This emerging technology is facing the problem of deployment, i.e. challenging to optimise spectrum usage.

The key players in the North America edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and Amazon.

What’s covered in the report?



1. Overview of the North America edge computing market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (United States and Canada) market size data for the North America edge computing market, based on applications: smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and other; based on end users industries: manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, consumer appliances, transportation and logistics.

3. Market trends in the North America edge computing market.

4. Market drivers and challenges in the North America edge computing market.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?



1. Understand the demand for the North America edge computing market by application and end user industries to determine the viability of the business.

3. Formulate a product marketing strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

Material Handling Robots Market

Rugged Notebooks Market

Smart Clothing Market

Smartphones Camera Lenses Market

Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes Market

Augmented Reality Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609