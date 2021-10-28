Orthopedic Implants Market 2021 Recent Developments, Share, Growth, Supply-Demand Scenario and Forecast Research Report 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Orthopedic Implants Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Orthopedic Implants Market products.

Request For Full Report–https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070784

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Orthopedic Implants Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The Orthopedic Implants Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals during the forecast period 2017-2025 which consists of the industry overview including the market size, volume, growth rate and recent trends and developments in the market based on historical and current data. The report covers detailed information about the key players, market segments, growth drivers and restraints in the industry. The report delivers an insight into the Orthopedic Implants Market which allows our clients to make informed decisions regarding the growth of their businesses.

The global orthopedic implants market is anticipated to reach USD 6,558.32 million by 2025 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, application type, knee orthopedic implants segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the orthopedic implants market.The global orthopedic implants market growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of the geriatric population globally and increased life expectancy that has increased the risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. For instance, according to WHO the average life expectancy in Japan is approximately 83.7 years, and 82.3 years in South Korea.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070784

Additionally, increased government expenditure on medical device industry, and the development of favorable government regulations for the use of these orthopedic implants to influence the market growth during this period. Moreover, the changing lifestyle, rising number of sports injuries, and trauma cases is also an important factor that is positively affecting the market. On the other hand, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgery for treating various spinal injuries and spinal disorders. However, high treatment cost of orthopedic implants, and stringent regulatory for the use of various orthopedic implants to hinder the growth of the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application type, the global orthopedic implants market is segmented as, spinal orthopedic implants, hip orthopedic implants, knee orthopedic implants, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic implants, dental orthopedic implants, and S.E.T (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma) orthopedic implants.By geography, the global orthopedic implant market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of geography, North America dominates the entire orthopedic implant market. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure by the local governments and developed healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of the geriatric population in this region to spur the orthopedic implant market in North America.

The leading companies operating in this market icludes Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Aesculap Implants Systems, DePuy Synthes, BioTek Instruments Inc., Conmed Corporation, The Orthopedic Implant Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive Inc., and Arthrocare Crporation.Key Findings from the study suggest implants available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Companies while developing new implant device which consider the factors such as increasing awareness and acceptance for orthopedic implants, and effective treatment for various orthopedic disorders in the developing countries. North America is presumed to dominate the global orthopedic implants market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Global Orthopedic Implants Market Insights

3.1. Orthopedic Implants Market – Industry snapshot

3.2. Orthopedic Implants Market – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Orthopedic Implants Market – Market dynamics

3.3.1. Orthopedic Implants Market – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Orthopedic Implants Market- Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Orthopedic Implants Market – Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Orthopedic Implants Market – Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Orthopedic Implants Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Orthopedic Implants Market Industry trends

Read More- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/orthopedic-implants-market/10070784

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————Related Reports——————————

Orthopedic Implants Market

Scaffold Technology Market

Malaria Vaccines Market

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

Medical Tourism Market

Pharmaceutical Robots Market