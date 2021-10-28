Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size 2021 Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 16,882.15 Million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market ResearchImmunoglobulins (IGs) are glycoproteins that are formed in the blood plasma in response to the antigens (Ag), which are considered as a foreign material to the host system. IGs are highly composite objects and precise in their nature. They are achieved from blood by fractionation procedure and filtered fo non-therapeutic as well as therapeutic applications. In therapeutics, they are administered intravenously for the treatment of several immunodeficiency

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market majorly is driven by rising elderly population, increasing occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders, growing implementation of IVIG procedures and increasing usage of off-label indications. Increasing number of patients with immunodeficiency disease is the primary reason for the expansion of IVIG procedures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 50 diverse Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) such as X-lined hypo-gamma-globulinemia, specific antibody deficiency and others. Moreover, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health, around 6 million patients are suffering from PID globally. Rising occurrences of these immune diseases is anticipated to bolster the demand for intravenous immunoglobulin treatments during the forecast period.

The demand for IVIG treatments for the primary and acquired immunodeficiency disorder is growing as it is the only available as well as most effective treatment option. Moreover, inactive lifestyle behaviors, including intake of saturated fats, sugars and salts, less physical actions, and high alcohol intake have led to the surge in the occurrence of such diseases. Increasing occurrence of such lifestyle related disease including antibody deficiency disorders and obesity are the factors anticipated to drive the global intravenous immunoglobulin market growth.

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is segmented on the basis of Application and geography. On the basis of application, the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is categorized into Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Hypogammaglobulinemia, Congenital AIDS, Immunodeficiency diseases, Multifocal motor neuropathy, Myasthenia Gravis, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Kawasaki disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). In 2017, Hypogammaglobulinemia is estimated to dominate the application segment.

The dominancy is attributed to the growing global occurrences of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID). It is the most common chronic immune defect in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2012, the global occurrence rate of hypogammaglobulinemia was around 2 per 100,000 populations moreover, the number of people suffering this type of disease are estimated to increase during the forecast period. Growing occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders associated with the high implementation of IVIG therapies is expected to drive the segment growth significantly.

Some major key players in global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., BDI Pharma Inc., and Bayer Healthcare among others.

