Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share 2021 Regional Overview, Trends, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Sepsis Diagnostics Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Sepsis Diagnostics Market products.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Sepsis Diagnostics Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach over USD 1033.02 Million by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.Sepsis is a type of fatal organ dysfunction ailment rises when the body responses to an infection to its own organs and tissues and organs. This disorder can be triggered due to the weakened immune system, kidney or liver disease, chronic illness such as cancer, and severe wounds. Sepsis can be of two types septic shock in which there are the indications of severe sepsis including a low blood pressure and another is severe sepsis when there’s organ failure.

The high occurrence of people suffering sepsis and the demand for appropriate diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to bolster the demand for the sepsis diagnostics market. In addition, rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HIA) are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hospital-acquired infections primarily include surgical site and urinary tract infections, which result in sepsis. According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed economies. This, in turn, demands proper diagnosis, further bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, pneumonia is also a significant driving factor for the high demand of sepsis diagnostics market as it is one of the major causes of septic shock.

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, pathogen, testing type, and geography. On the basis of products, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media, and Assay Kits and Reagents. In 2017, the blood culture media was projected to be the major market sharing segment during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness mode of the test is the primary reason for the major market share. In addition, due to the lower cost, the blood culture method is also considered as the gold standard method. On the basis of technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Flow Cytometry.

The microbiology segment was estimated to be the dominating segment due to the fact that it permits the identification and quantitative detection of microbes for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests. On the basis of the pathogen, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis and Fungal Sepsis. The bacterial sepsis id further categorized into, gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. In 2017, the bacterial sepsis segment is anticipated to dominate the segment. This is due to the patients suffering from the blood poisoning disease is a generally considered as a casualty of bacterial infection. On the basis of test type, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and PoC Testing. In 2017, the laboratory testing type is estimated to dominate the market.

Some major key players in global Sepsis Diagnostics Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Bruker Corporation, and Nanosphere, Inc. among others.

