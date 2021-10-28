Healthcare IT Market Size, Share, Top Vendor, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Revenue Forecast 2021 to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Healthcare IT Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Healthcare IT Market products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070778

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Healthcare IT Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. The Healthcare IT Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017.

Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2030.

The Healthcare IT Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Global Healthcare IT Market estimated to reach USD 324.9 Billion by 2026 says a new report by Polaris Market Research. The demand for healthcare IT is majorly driven by continuous technological advancements for providing improved healthcare facilities, increased government support & spending on healthcare IT solutions, and rising need to manage individual health data at a single platform. Moreover, need of decreasing healthcare cost by increasing adoption of healthcare IT systems would also influence the growth of HCIT market in the forecast period. Despite of higher investment cost, healthcare IT market would notice growth in the future.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070778



Healthcare information technology (HCIT) involves the designing, development, and use & maintenance of various IT systems for the healthcare industry. Todays, healthcare industry has observed a continuous shift for value-based care model. This model is majorly focused on improving quality of care with the help of patient engagement, meeting regulatory requirements, and delivering personalized customer experience. Similarly, data aggregation, risk and care management should be considered for building interoperability between the healthcare providers.

Healthcare IT market by products & service is further segmented as healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Healthcare provider solutions hold the major share of the HCIT market due to rising need for managing the patient’s health data, and interconnecting healthcare providers that in turn saves the time and cost of treatment for patients.

North America maintained a dominating position in the global healthcare IT market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s healthcare IT market is primarily driven by growing adoption of HCIT solutions, and controlling healthcare cost. In addition, need for maintaining operational efficiency in the healthcare organizations, and concern for well-established healthcare IT infrastructure would drive North America’s HCIT market. Asia Pacific has a potential market in healthcare IT industry. Countries like India, and China show rapid growth which is observed due to, continuous governments efforts for improving healthcare services to provide better infrastructure for the patients.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Afga Gevaert Group, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Hewlett-Packward, Oracle Corporation, Optum Inc., and E-MDS Inc.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070778

Key Findings from the study suggest solutions available in the market are much more cost-effective and manufactures are continuously concentrating on the advancements that abides the governments laws for patient safety. Companies are in a stage of development of new products in order to guarantee simple implementation for healthcare providers. North America is presumed to dominate the global healthcare market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. Healthcare IT Market Insights

3.1. Healthcare IT – Industry snapshot

3.2. Leading Companies

3.3. Key Companies to Watch

3.4. Healthcare IT – Ecosystem analysis

3.5. Commercial Landscape

3.6. Healthcare IT Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Healthcare IT – Market Forces

3.6.1.1. Healthcare IT Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.2. Healthcare IT Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.6.1.3. Healthcare IT Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s five forces

3.7.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.7.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.7.3. Threat of substitute

3.7.4. Threat of new entrant

3.7.5. Degree of competition

3.8. Healthcare IT Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.9. Healthcare IT Market Value Chain Analysis

3.10. Healthcare IT Industry Trends

3.11. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Read More-https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/healthcare-it-market/10070778

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————Related Reports——————————

In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market

IoT Microcontroller Market

Over-The-Top Devices And Services Market

Video Analytics Market

Parking Management Systems Market

Voice Recognition Market

Wireless Mesh Network Market