Human Machine Interface Market Size 2021 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Human Machine Interface Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Human Machine Interface Market products.

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Human Machine Interface Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. The Human Machine Interface Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017.

Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2030.

The Human Machine Interface Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

The global Human Machine Interface Market is anticipated to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market. Major factors for the human machine interface market growth includes the rising adoption of industrial automation equipment in manufacturing industry, growing smart automation demand, growth of industrial internet of things, and rising need for monitoring in the manufacturing facilities. Further, advancements in HMI programming software with the purpose to incorporate ability to manage multi-vendor environment is expected to intensify market growth during the forecast period.

Advantages such as remote operation along with extensive adoption of HMIs by the Oil & Gas industry and water treatment plants to operate in harsh environments is expected to further propel the human machine interface market. Further, it has also stimulated manufacturers to develop devices with enhanced wear and tear property.

The rising trend towards protocol conversion for exchanging data between connected devices is further driving the human machine interface market growth. Furthermore, developments in technology for instance, open platform architecture ensuing enhancement of the mitigation process is fueling the market growth. However, factors such as change in business process and high capital requirement are the key challenges impacting to the market growth. Moreover, inadequate skilled professionals and lack of awareness regarding HMIs also acts as restraints to the market.

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the human machine interface market during the projected period. Growth in discrete industries, rising demand for advanced software, and significant adoption of innovative manufacturing process are the factors responsible for the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a very high growth. Technological advancements in several industries and rising infrastructure and economic developments in Japan, India, China, and other Southeast Asian economies are the key factors propelling market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key strategies adopted by the players in the market includes new product launches, product developments, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations for enhancement of product offerings and expanding reach.

ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, American Industrial Systems Inc. and Schneider Electric SE among others

