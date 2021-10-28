In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market 2021 Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Size, Share, Opportunity, Regional And Global Industry Forecast To 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market products.

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. The In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017.

Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2030.

The global In-flight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to reach USD 9.09 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The development of innovative wireless solution and rising BYOD trend is anticipated to propel the market growth for In-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Further, the demand is propelled by mounting commercial aviation & fleet expansion. Also, rising HD content availability across various platforms is anticipated to bolster the market demand. However, recent administrative regulations for integration of In-flight entertainment and connectivity into aircrafts in several developed economies such as US is expected to control the industry progress.

Such regulations limits the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems to a certain degree for ensuring safe travel by reducing the possibility of accidents related to weight and cabling of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Also, the high costs associated to procurement and content services can also restrict the market growth.

Moreover, the launch high throughput satellites in the Ku Band and Ka Band has provided new opportunities to the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, as these innovations are anticipated to result in augmentation of data speeds for connectivity thereby, making the service cost-efficient. Also, with the increasing competition in the airline industry, key players operating in the market are adopting cabin connectivity resulting in pressuring adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by other players to efficiently compete in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market.

North America and Asia Pacific region are witnessing a rise in demand for narrow body airplanes owing to increasing air traffic, and rising affordability of the population to afford air travel. Thus, with the rise in air traffic, the airlines industry is becoming highly competitive and the demand for in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by these airlines are observing high growth.

High flight connectivity in US and Canada has resulted in positioning North America as an attractive markets, followed by Europe. However, the market growth in Asia Pacific In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major industry players in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market include GoGo, Panasonic Avionics, OnAir, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell, Inmarsat, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Echostar Corporation and Rockwell Collins among others. Several players in the market are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions with an aim to offer improved service portfolio coupled with high-speed at cost-effective pricing. Also, companies are highly focused towards product development. For instance, recently, GoGo announced the introduction of Gogo Vision Touch, a seatback product.

