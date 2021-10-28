Polyimide(PI) Market: 2021 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global Polyimide(PI) Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Polyimide(PI) industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Polyimide(PI) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Polyimide(PI) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polyimide(PI) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Polyimide(PI) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Polyimide(PI) market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Polyimide(PI) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyimide(PI) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Polyimide(PI) Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 113 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Polyimide(PI) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DuPont

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

Mitsui Chemicals

HD MicroSystems

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Shanghai Huayi

HiPolyking

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Honghu Shuangma

Tecnidd

Wanda Cable

Kying Industrial Materials

Changzhou Sunchem

Goto Polymer Materials

Liyang Huajing

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Polyimide(PI) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Polyimide(PI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide(PI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyimide(PI) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aliphatic (linear polyimides)

Semi-aromatic

Aromatic

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Adhesives

Aerospace Applications

Aircraft Applications

Medical/Healthcare Applications

Others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Polyimide(PI)

1.1 Definition of Polyimide(PI)

1.2 Polyimide(PI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aliphatic (linear polyimides)

1.2.3 Semi-aromatic

1.2.4 Aromatic

1.3 Polyimide(PI) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Aerospace Applications

1.3.4 Aircraft Applications

1.3.5 Medical/Healthcare Applications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Polyimide(PI) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Polyimide(PI) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Polyimide(PI)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyimide(PI)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Polyimide(PI)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Polyimide(PI)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Polyimide(PI)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Polyimide(PI) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Polyimide(PI) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Polyimide(PI) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Polyimide(PI) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Polyimide(PI) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Polyimide(PI) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Polyimide(PI) Production

5.3.2 North America Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Polyimide(PI) Production

5.4.2 Europe Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

5.5 China Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Polyimide(PI) Production

5.5.2 China Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Polyimide(PI) Production

5.6.2 Japan Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

5.8 India Polyimide(PI) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Polyimide(PI) Production

5.8.2 India Polyimide(PI) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Polyimide(PI) Import and Export

6 Polyimide(PI) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Production by Type

6.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Revenue by Type

6.3 Polyimide(PI) Price by Type

7 Polyimide(PI) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Polyimide(PI) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 DuPont

8.1.1 DuPont Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 DuPont Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 DuPont Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Ube Industries

8.2.1 Ube Industries Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Ube Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Ube Industries Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Kaneka Corporation

8.3.1 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Kaneka Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Taimide Technology

8.4.1 Taimide Technology Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Taimide Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 SKCKOLONPI

8.5.1 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 SKCKOLONPI Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Mitsui Chemicals

8.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Mitsui Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 HD MicroSystems

8.7.1 HD MicroSystems Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 HD MicroSystems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 HD MicroSystems Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Asahi Kasei

8.9.1 Asahi Kasei Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Asahi Kasei Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Shanghai Huayi

8.10.1 Shanghai Huayi Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Shanghai Huayi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Shanghai Huayi Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 HiPolyking

8.12 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

8.13 Honghu Shuangma

8.14 Tecnidd

8.15 Wanda Cable

8.16 Kying Industrial Materials

8.17 Changzhou Sunchem

8.18 Goto Polymer Materials

8.19 Liyang Huajing

8.20 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Polyimide(PI) Market

9.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Polyimide(PI) Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Polyimide(PI) Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Polyimide(PI) Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Polyimide(PI) Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Polyimide(PI) Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

