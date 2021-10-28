Tocopherols Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2027

The robust demand for natural preservatives from food manufacturers is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global Tocopherols market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled,” Tocopherols Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Soybean oil, Rapeseed/Canola oil, Sunflower oil), Type (Alpha Tocopherols, Beta Tocopherols, Gamma Tocopherols, Delta Tocopherols), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Feed, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Alpha Tocopherol is Leading Market because of its Wide Application in Beauty and Healthcare Industries

Tocopherols are antioxidants derived from plants extensively used in the food processing industry as they help to increase he shelf-life of the food products. Besides this, Tocopherols also help to minimize the flavor and color degradation of the food products and support consumer-friendly label claims. The increasing demand for natural preservatives from food processors and manufacturers is boosting the market, as analysts at Fortune Business Insights say.

With respect to segmentation by source, tocopherols derived from palm oil and soybean is leading the market at present and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. Owing to its high production at global level, soybean oil serves as an important source of tocopherols. Nations such as China, the U.S., Argentina, and Brazil rank among the top producers of soybean oil. Alpha tocopherol is the leading segment in terms of tocopherols type as compared to beta, gamma and delta tocopherols. This is because they are used extensively in medicinal formulations and supplements that target joint and bone health disorders. They are also used in beauty and skincare products.

Tocopherols Used for Ensuring Animal Health is Driving Market

The rise in awareness about healthy lifestyle is widening the scope of growth for the tocopherols market. Health supplements comprising of Tocopherols are on high demand and this is helping the market generate more revenues. Adding to that, aging population often faces issues such as weakness, tender bones, fractures, arthritis, and various other bone-related problems. They are prescribed the intake of mixed tocopherols. This is another factor augmenting growth of the market in the coming years.

Other factors driving growth of the global tocopherols market are the rise in disposable income and the ongoing trend of living and eating healthy. Furthermore, the increasing demand for pork and meat is also helping the market witness promising growth as animals are fed mixed tocopherols along with their food in order to ensure their health. Additionally, cosmetics industry also includes tocopherols in their products as they are a rich source of Vitamin E and protects the skin from different deleterious effects especially because of the solar radiation. The use of tocopherols in cosmetic products acts as free-radical scavenger and protects skin and this will help the market gain quick momentum in the coming years.

However, the market may face rough waters in terms of erratic raw material prices that cause a huge concern for the market players as this may create imbalance in the supply and demand chain for tocopherols in the market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market with Increasing Demand for Mixed Tocopherols

The increasing demand for tocopherols from animal feed sector is helping the market in Asia Pacific emerge dominant. Mixed tocopherols that are derived as a secondary product of dl-alpha-tocopherol production are also used widely as natural antioxidants in feed industries. They are used to combat diseases caused by the deficiency of vitamin E. Furthermore, the increasing demand from cosmeceutical and nutraceuticals sectors is also helping the market in the region grow remarkably.

