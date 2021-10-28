Yogurt Market Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2027

The global frozen yogurt market is forecast to witness a steady growth owing to the increasing consumer preference for healthy food habits. Key market insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Frozen Yogurt Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Plain, Flavored), By Functionality (Low-fat, Low-Calorie, Lactose-free, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report brings out a comprehensive market analysis and highlights the various factors that will play an important role in shaping the market.

Frozen yogurt is a dessert preparation made from yogurt or fermented milk. It is quite similar to ice cream, except that it is made from milk and yogurt instead of cream. Its main ingredients are milk, sugar, and probiotic organisms or good bacteria that aid fermentation. To make frozen yogurt, milk and sugar are mixed and heated to high temperatures to kill harmful bacteria. The yogurt cultures are added thereafter and the mixture is rested for four hours and then frozen.

Demand for A Healthy Alternative to Ice Cream Will Bode Well

The global frozen yogurt market is slated for steady expansion as more number of consumers become health conscious. Since frozen yogurt is known to have fewer calories and low fat content compared to ice creams, consumers are readily switching over to the healthier alternative. More importantly, they do not compromise on taste and variety.

Frozen yogurt has a few other health benefits as well. For example, frozen yogurt contains good bacteria which aids digestion and bowel movements. Moreover, they contain lower levels of lactose, which make it an attractive option for people having lactose intolerance. This is signals good news for the global frozen yogurt market as new sections of potential consumers open up and widens the market scope.

Misconceptions May Hamper Market Growth

While frozen yogurt offers many advantages over regular ice cream, there are a few misconceptions that may negatively impact the global frozen yogurt market. For instance, many people see frozen yogurt as containing only probiotics. This may make them wary of it and some may even refrain from buying it altogether. Similarly, all the benefits associated with frozen yogurt can be accrued even from regular, homemade yogurt. These factors may lead to a restrained market growth of the dessert.

Market Competition to be Based on Novel Products

The global frozen yogurt market is expected to experience increased competition among key market players during the forecast period. This competition will be seen in the form of new product launches to attract more consumers and gain a competitive edge. For example, in July 2019, Danone, a major food products corporation in France, launched a line of oat milk yogurts in four flavors and each flavor is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thus, diversification of product portfolios by market leaders will boost the global frozen yogurt market.

Increasing Popularity of Flavoured Yogurts to Fuel Market Growth

“The flavoured yogurt market segment is anticipated to witness rapid rise owing to the variety of flavors offered by key market participants,” says a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Furthermore, online distribution channel market segment is also expected to grow at a fast pace as more and more consumers are preferring ordering food online.

North America to Hold a Leading Market Position

Owing to a rising preference for healthy foods and presence of major market players, North America is expected to occupy a prominent market position in the global frozen yogurt market. Europe and Asia-Pacific will be the next emerging regions where frozen yogurts are becoming popular among people. This will expand the global frozen yogurt market size considerably.

