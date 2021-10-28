Oil and Gas Lubricants Market 2021: Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Regional Study to 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Oil is a viscous liquid that is derived from petroleum and is used as a fuel or a lubricant. The molecules inside a gas move freely and are independent of each other. A lubricant is a substance that helps in reducing the friction between the surfaces that are in mutual contact. Oil and gas lubricants play a prominent role in preventing downtime in oil and gas exploration, operating in remote areas. Even an hour of downtime can turn out to be an expensive affair, and that is where the need for oil and gas lubricants arises.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Oil and Gas Lubricants Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the oil and gas lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by lubricant type, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil and gas lubricants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on metal lubricant type, the global oil and gas lubricants market is segmented into diesel engine oils, greases, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, gear lubricants, natural gas engine oils, and others

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore drilling, floating point storage and offloading, production, refining, transmission, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Cost-effectiveness and ease of application of oil & gas lubricants instead of employing technology for removing water, particulate matter and other contaminants.

Reduced friction, protection from wear, long seal life, oil and water separation, reduced operating temperatures, etc.

Incrementing pipeline network for oil & gas together with an increased number of petrochemical and refinery projects.

Rising R&D activities drive the oil and gas lubricants market.

Restraints

Oil & gas lubricants are dirty, smelly, especially after being used for a relatively long period of time.



REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The oil and gas lubricants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the oil and gas lubricants market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON oil and gas lubricants MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The market for 3D printed metal is impacted by the pandemic due to shortfall in production along with halt in construction projects due to global lockdown.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the oil and gas lubricants market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oil and gas lubricants market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oil and gas lubricants in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the oil and gas lubricants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BP Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Lubricants India Pvt Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Ningxia Xibei Bearing Co., Ltd.

NSK Oil and Gas Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

SK Lubricants Co., Ltd.

Total SA

