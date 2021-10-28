Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market Report: Top Participating Companies, Key Figures and more in a Latest Research

Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market.

The over-the-air (OTA) update market accounted to US$ 2,685.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,346.5 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the over-the-air (OTA) update market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Africa, and SAM. Asia-Pacific led the over-the-air (OTA) update market in 2018 with a significant market share, and is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Following by Europe which has some very well-developed countries, and the region has a strong automotive sector which is expected to drive the growth of the over-the-air (OTA) update market in the region. Whereas in North America, the OEMs and technology providers continually invest significant amounts in the development of robust solutions, which is attracting vehicular customers. Tesla, the pioneer in over-the-air (OTA) update offers a unique module that facilitates fixing problems and adding new features. Several other North American automakers are also emphasizing on the technology. High disposable income and matured technological awareness among the North American mass is boosting the adoption of connected cars in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Airbiquity Inc.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Wind River Systems, Inc.

The global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Over-The-Air (OTA) Update market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Over-The-Air (OTA) Update Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

