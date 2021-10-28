IGBT and Thyristor Market to Garner US$ 6.96 billion by 2027 – At 4.1% CAGR, Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to the new research report titled “The IGBT and Thyristor Market”, published by The Insight Partners, the market was valued at US$ 5.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.96 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The IGBT and Thyristor market is experiencing remarkable growth attributed to the replacement of aging power infrastructure, particularly in developed economies, as well as the deployment of smart grids. IGBTs and Thyristors are integrated into power electronics such as controllers, inverters, and power supplies to fulfill the demand for solid-state switching devices.

Get Sample Report of IGBT and Thyristor Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009336/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Moreover, the demand for electricity is constantly increasing owing to the rising population in developing economies. IGBT and Thyristor use low switching losses as well as short switching times of metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) to meet the current electricity demands. Further, they use conduction losses along with high breakdown voltage in bipolar junction transistor (BJT) to achieve high electricity demands.

Additionally, IGBT and Thyristor support low switching losses and thermal stress leading to longer lifespan and reliability of electric devices. IGBT and Thyristor are gaining acceptance due to several advantages, such as high external thermal performance along with efficiency.

The medium power rating segment dominated the global IGBT market share in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the medium power rating segment is due to the capability to fulfill the growing requirements for HDVC systems, FACTS, and EVs and hybrid EVs. Growing environmental concerns and government initiatives for reducing carbon emissions have propelled the demand for EVs/HEVs, thereby resulting in the rising demand for medium-power IGBTs.

IGBT is used in the power control modules of electric vehicles to transform energy from fuel cells and batteries into alternating current (AC) to drive the engine. IGBT has become an integral component of electric vehicles due to its characteristics, such as high voltage and current capabilities, which are expected to increase the growth of the IGBT market.

Furthermore, various automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in electric vehicles (EV) in order to save energy. Hybrid electric vehicles are manufactured with the help of IGBT. Additionally, government regulations regarding energy or fuel consumption are increasing. The demand for EVs/HEVs across the world is expected to grow as these vehicles are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and affordable.

The high current and high voltage supplied in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) may cause technical difficulties in the usual electrical and electronic systems during power conversion in these vehicles; thus, IGBT is used to overcome these difficulties. IGBT modules are used in electric cars and hybrid vehicles as they require a higher level of reliability than conventional industrial purposes.

The more reliability of IGBT modules in comparison with other systems is the primary factor fueling the growth of the market. According to Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the total EV sales in 2018 had raised up to 40% compared with the sales in 2017.

The List of companies – IGBT and Thyristor Market

ABB Ltd Infineon Technologies AG Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation ROHM CO., LTD. ON Semiconductor STMicroelectronics N.V. SEMIKRON Vishay Intertechnology, Inc Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

IGBT and Thyristor Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009336/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global IGBT and Thyristor market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IGBT and Thyristor market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get the value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]