Surge in the demand for simulation software by automotive industry along with the increased focus on technological advancements, growing need to manage and analyse data and surge in the proliferation of consumer electronics especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of the simulation software market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the simulation software market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.59% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the simulation software market value would stand tall by USD 34.70 billion by 2028.

On the basis of component, the simulation software market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is sub-segmented into finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics and electromagnetic waves. Services segment is sub-segmented into design and consulting and support and maintenance.

On the basis of application, the simulation software market is segmented into e-learning and training and research and development.

On the basis of deployment type, the simulation software market is segmented into cloud and on- premises.

On the basis of vertical, the simulation software segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace and defence, electrical and electronics, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, education and research and others.

The major players covered in the simulation software report are Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Autodesk Inc., ANSYS, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Altair Engineering, Inc., PTC, CPFD Software, Cybernet Systems Corp., Dassault Systèmes, Design Simulation Technologies, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., The MathWorks, Inc., GSE Systems, Inc., Simulations Plus, ESI Group, The Any Logic Company, FlexSim Software Products, Inc. and Simio LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Simulation Software Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Simulation Software Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Simulation Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Simulation Software Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

