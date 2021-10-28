Edge Computing Services Market: Find Out Essential Strategies To Increase The Business- Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, FogHorn Systems, SixSq, MachineShop, Saguna Networks

Global Edge Computing Services Market Growth 2021-2026

Edge computing is a distributed computing paradigm that brings compute and data storage closer to where it is needed to improve response times and save bandwidth.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Edge Computing Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Edge Computing Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Edge Computing Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

Edge Computing Services Market Segment by Manufacturers includes: Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, FogHorn Systems, SixSq, MachineShop, Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, ADLINK, Altran, Axellio

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Edge Computing Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Platform

Technology

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Consumer Appliances

Transportation & Logistics

Major Key factors of the global research report:

– Define the Edge Computing Services Market along with segmentation

– Tracking of risks, challenges, and threats

– Understanding of Edge Computing Services Market size, share and pricing structures

– Comparative study of top key players

– Demand-supply chaining of the global Edge Computing Services Market

– Sales approaches along with their impact

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Edge Computing Services by Company

4 Edge Computing Services by Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

11 Global Edge Computing Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Information

11.1.2 Cisco Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Cisco Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Latest Developments

11.2 HPE

11.2.1 HPE Company Information

11.2.2 HPE Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.2.3 HPE Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 HPE Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HPE Latest Developments

11.3 Huawei

11.3.1 Huawei Company Information

11.3.2 Huawei Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Huawei Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Huawei Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Huawei Latest Developments

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Information

11.4.2 IBM Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 IBM Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM Latest Developments

11.5 Dell Technologies

11.5.1 Dell Technologies Company Information

11.5.2 Dell Technologies Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Dell Technologies Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Dell Technologies Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Dell Technologies Latest Developments

11.6 Nokia

11.6.1 Nokia Company Information

11.6.2 Nokia Edge Computing Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Nokia Edge Computing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 Nokia Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nokia Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

