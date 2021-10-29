Plant Sourced Protein Industry 2021 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Global Plant Sourced Protein Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Plant Sourced Protein industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Plant Sourced Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plant Sourced Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plant Sourced Protein in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Plant Sourced Protein market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Plant Sourced Protein market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Plant Sourced Protein market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plant Sourced Protein manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Plant Sourced Protein Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 113 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Plant Sourced Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cargill (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Hilmar Ingredients (U.S.)

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Plant Sourced Protein market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Plant Sourced Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant Sourced Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Plant Sourced Protein market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Vegetable Protein

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & beverage

Cosmetics & personal care

Animal feed

Pharmaceuticals

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Plant Sourced Protein

1.1 Definition of Plant Sourced Protein

1.2 Plant Sourced Protein Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Soy Protein

1.2.3 Wheat Protein

1.2.4 Vegetable Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plant Sourced Protein Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & beverage

1.3.3 Cosmetics & personal care

1.3.4 Animal feed

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Global Plant Sourced Protein Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Plant Sourced Protein Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Plant Sourced Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Plant Sourced Protein

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant Sourced Protein

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Plant Sourced Protein

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Plant Sourced Protein

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Plant Sourced Protein Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Plant Sourced Protein

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Plant Sourced Protein Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Plant Sourced Protein Revenue Analysis

4.3 Plant Sourced Protein Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Plant Sourced Protein Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Plant Sourced Protein Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Plant Sourced Protein Revenue by Regions

5.2 Plant Sourced Protein Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.3.2 North America Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

5.4 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.4.2 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

5.5 China Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.5.2 China Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

5.6 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.6.2 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

5.8 India Plant Sourced Protein Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Plant Sourced Protein Production

5.8.2 India Plant Sourced Protein Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Plant Sourced Protein Import and Export

6 Plant Sourced Protein Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Production by Type

6.2 Global Plant Sourced Protein Revenue by Type

6.3 Plant Sourced Protein Price by Type

7 Plant Sourced Protein Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Plant Sourced Protein Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Plant Sourced Protein Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Cargill (U.S.)

8.1.1 Cargill (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Cargill (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Cargill (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)

8.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

8.3.1 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

8.4.1 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

8.5.1 Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

8.6.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Arla Foods (Denmark)

8.7.1 Arla Foods (Denmark) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Arla Foods (Denmark) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Arla Foods (Denmark) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

8.8.1 Kewpie Corporation (Japan) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Kewpie Corporation (Japan) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Kewpie Corporation (Japan) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

8.9.1 AMCO Proteins (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 AMCO Proteins (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 AMCO Proteins (U.S.) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 GELITA AG (Germany)

8.10.1 GELITA AG (Germany) Plant Sourced Protein Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 GELITA AG (Germany) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 GELITA AG (Germany) Plant Sourced Protein Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Hilmar Ingredients (U.S.)

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Plant Sourced Protein Market

9.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Plant Sourced Protein Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Plant Sourced Protein Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Plant Sourced Protein Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Plant Sourced Protein Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Plant Sourced Protein Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Plant Sourced Protein Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

