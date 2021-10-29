Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 3371.1 million with 17.4% CAGR by 2027

The global “infectious disease point of care diagnostics market” size is projected to reach USD 3,371.1 million by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Agglutination Test, Flow-through Test, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others), By Disease (HIV, Hepatitis B Virus, Pneumonia/Streptococcus Associated Infections, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza, Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), Hepatitis C Virus, Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Tuberculosis, and Others), By End User (Hospital Bedside, Physicians Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home & Self-Testing, Nursing Homes, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 1246.5 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Point of care (PoC) testing allows faster diagnosis of diseases at the patient site itself. The drawbacks of conventional diagnostic methods including time to test, inefficiency, and non-portability can be overcome through infectious disease PoC diagnosis. Recent technological advances have opened up a massive potential for the growth of the market in the past few years. The increasing popularity of this concept is consequential to the rapid technological advances. The increasing product demand has encouraged companies to invest higher upfront capital. The sector holds a huge potential for entry-level as well as mid-sized companies across the world. Additionally, increasing research activities will also emerge in favor of market growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l’Etoile, France)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

Cepheid (California, U.S)

Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)

Other Players

Increasing Product Use during Covid-19 Pandemic will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The massive investments in infectious disease PoC diagnostics have yielded a few exceptional products, enabling applications across diverse treatment procedures. The product has also been put to use in detecting symptoms of Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic. Several large-scale companies are looking to maximize the use of the product during the pandemic and as a result, the investments in PoC diagnostics has gone up considerably in the past few months. In May 2020, Quest Diagnostics announced that it has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its self-collection antibody test kits. The product is used for test kit for Covid-19 for patients looking to get tested from home. Increasing number of product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

June 2020 – Cepheid announced launch of Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV a four in one combination test used for the detection of detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV from a sample of single patient.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Infectious Diseases, By Key Countries New Product Launches Key Industrial Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.) Technological Advancements in Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Overview of Initiatives for Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics in Emerging Countries Pricing Analysis of Various Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies Analysis of Product Features of Key Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies

Global Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Agglutination Tests Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Influenza Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Tuberculosis (TB) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self-Testing Nursing Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Agglutination Tests Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Influenza Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Tuberculosis (TB) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self-Testing Nursing Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada Europe Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Agglutination Tests Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Influenza Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Tuberculosis (TB) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self-Testing Nursing Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Agglutination Tests Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Influenza Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Tuberculosis (TB) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self-Testing Nursing Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

