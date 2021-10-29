U.K. Orthodontics Market to witness astonishing growth by 2027: Size, Share & Industry Analysis

The U.K. orthodontics market size is projected to reach USD 370.3 million by 2027 owing to the increasing number of orthodontic procedures in the U.K., states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “U.K. Orthodontics Market, 2020-2027”. The report further states that the market value was USD 148.7 million in 2019 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Sample Report Brochure Of U.S. Clear Aligners Market at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-k-orthodontics-market-105048

According to a study published in the World Health Organization (WHO), dental treatment merely contributes more than 5% of the total health expenditure in the developed nations. Additionally, most of the developing countries do not consider oral health in their basic essential health coverage. However, the condition of dental care is not as substandard in some countries. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS), a public healthcare system in the UK, provides orthodontic services for patients up to 18 years of age without any fees.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

U.S. Clear Aligners Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

3M (Minnesota, United States)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, United States)

Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

Ormco Corporation (California, United States)

TP Orthodontics, Inc. (Indiana, United States)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, United Kingdom)

U.S. Clear Aligners Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-k-orthodontics-market-105048

U.S. Clear Aligners Market Report Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]