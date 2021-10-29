Antidepressants Market Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved.

The global antidepressants market size is projected to reach USD 18.29 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The skyrocketing demand for depression management drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic will rapidly broaden the horizons of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Antidepressants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Atypical Antidepressants, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), and Atypical Antipsychotics), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), and Others), By Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to a joint study conducted by researchers from Boston University, Brown University, and the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute, depression symptoms were three times higher during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The sudden spike in the prevalence of anxiety and depressive tendencies among populations has created major shortages of essential antidepressants worldwide. In Canada, for instance, Pfizer’s anti-depressant, Nardil, went out of stock in June 2020 and Health Canada predicts that the drug shortage is likely to last till August 2021. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed in June 2020 that the antidepressant Zoloft is facing huge shortages as the pandemic has disrupted pharmaceutical supply chains. The dramatic rise in the demand for depression medications and the consequent surge in sales enabled the market to showcase a prolific CAGR of 28.0% in 2020, reaching USD 14.93 billion in value.

Get Sample Report Brochure Of Antidepressants Market at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antidepressants-market-105017

Industry Developments:

December 2020: NeuroRx and Big Rock Partners Acquisition inked a merger agreement worth USD 500 million. The merger will strengthen NeuroRx’s clinical-stage development of treatments for bipolar depression and COVID-19.

NeuroRx and Big Rock Partners Acquisition inked a merger agreement worth USD 500 million. The merger will strengthen NeuroRx’s clinical-stage development of treatments for bipolar depression and COVID-19. June 2020: Neurocrine Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical entered into a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize Takeda’s psychiatry pipeline candidates. Under the agreement, Neurocrine will grant an exclusive license to Takeda for three clinical-stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression, and anhedonia.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

Antidepressants Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Antidepressants Market Report:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)

Lundbeck A/S (Denmark, Europe)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S)

Merck & Co. Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Beerse, Belgium)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Antidepressants Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/antidepressants-market-105017

Antidepressants Market Report Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]