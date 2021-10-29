Medical X-ray Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 16.86 billion with 4.4% CAGR by 2027

The global “medical x-ray market” size is expected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Medical X-ray Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 12.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing demand for digital medical x-rays and the supportive government initiatives to create awareness among people are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Major Medical X-ray Market Key players covered in the report include:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Erlangen, Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Illinois, United States)

Carestream Health (New York, United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Stamford, Connecticut, United States)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Other Prominent Players

Medical X-ray Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Demand for Digital Medical X-rays to Augment Growth

In January 2021, European photonics scientists announced the development of a new autocorrect algorithm for image processing that reduces x-ray scatter to provide safe and low dose x-rays for children. In recent years, the healthcare sector has seen a gradual shift from analog to digital x-rays globally. The increasing adoption of digital x-rays owing to their faster and safer image processing response is expected to bode well for the global medical x-ray market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, supportive government initiatives to create awareness regarding early diagnosis of chronic diseases to reduce its fatality is expected to contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Market to Exhibit a Year-on-Year Growth of 2.8% in 2021 amid COVID-19

According to an article published by the ScienceDirect, overall medical imaging volume in 2020 declined by about 12.2% compared to 2019 in the United States. The declining numbers are due to the either cancelled or postponed non-COVID procedures as per the guidelines of the government agencies in 2020. However, once the situation returns to normalcy and the resumption of medical procedures across several healthcare institutions, the global market will exhibit a positive growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

June 2020 – Siemens Healthineers unveiled the world’s first-ever intelligent x-ray system with integrated AI. According to the company, the system can be adopted for efficiently optimizing the daily routine of image acquisition in radiography.

