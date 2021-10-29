Heparin Market soaring demand with key players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism are expected to spur demand for heparin in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Heparin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)), By Source (Bovine, and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Infusion, and Subcutaneous Injection), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.39 billion in 2019.

May 2019: Pfizer, Inc. announced that it has received the approval from the U.S. FDA for the administration of its heparin product offering, Fragmin to minimize the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients aged one month and above.

Opocrin S.p.A. (Formigine, Italy)

Baxter (Deerfield, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Bioiberica S.A.U. (Barcelona, Spain)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shijiazhuang, China)

Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)

LEO Pharma A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

Aspen Holdings (Durban, South Africa)

Other Players

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

