Antibiotics Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 39.06 billion with 2.1% CAGR by 2027

The global “Antibiotics market” size is expected to reach USD 39.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D for the development of antimicrobials in multidrug-resistant bacteria is expected to have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 43.30 billion in 2019.

Major Antibiotics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sandoz (Novartis AG) (Holzkirchen, Germany)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan)

Melinta Therapeutics (New Jersey, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Antibiotics Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Increasing Cases of Bacterial Infections to Boost Market

The increasing cases of bacterial infections will spur demand for antimicrobials, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The rising incidence of tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia, bacterial skin infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others will bolster the market’s healthy growth during the forecast period. As per the estimates of WHO, the worldwide prevalence of tuberculosis was 10 million in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.7 million HAIs occur every year in the U.S., 32% of which are hospital-acquired UTIs. The increasing government efforts to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAI), catheter, and ventilator-associated infections will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Adoption of Digital Health Technologies to Promote Growth Amid Coronavirus

The declined patient volume in standalone clinics and hospitals has forced doctors to adopt digital health technologies to sustain their business. Antibiotics and medical devices companies have incurred huge losses due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Moreover, dopped sales observed by key manufacturers can simultaneously dampen the growth of the market. For instance, nine months of Pfizer’s Zithromax sales decreased by 14.2% in 2020 compared to 2019. Similarly, Cubicin, manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc., witnessed a decline of 44.0% in sale during nine months of 2020 as compared to the previous year

Key Development:

January 2020: Wockhardt announced that it had received approval from The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emrok (injectable) and Emrok O (oral) in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, including diabetic foot infections.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Bacterial Infections– For Key Countries/ Regions Antimicrobial Resistance Statistics – For Key Countries/ Regions Pipeline Snapshot New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers, & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Antibiotics Market

Global Antibiotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Cephalosporin Penicillins Fluoroquinolones Macrolides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Antibiotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Cephalosporin Penicillinss Fluoroquinolones Macrolides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Antibiotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Cephalosporin Penicillinss Fluoroquinolones Macrolides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Cephalosporin Penicillinss Fluoroquinolones Macrolides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

