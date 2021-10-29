Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 40.4 million with 10.9% CAGR by 2027

The “Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate market” size is expected to experience considerable growth by reaching USD 40.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of Vitamin K antagonists such as warfarin that is likely to surge the demand for advanced prothrombin complex concentrates in Australia and New Zealand. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 17.8 million in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies and reduced labor force, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a proactive combined effort from the government and other industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in the industrial activities returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) is manufactured after the removal of factor XI and antithrombin through a process of ion-exchange chromatography from the cryoprecipitate supernatant of large plasma pools. These concentrates are extensively used to treat and further prevent bleeding in the case of hemophilia B if a pure factor IX is not present.

Major Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Key players covered in the report include:

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Mumbai, India)

Other Prominent Players

Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Consumption of Vitamin K Antagonists to Surge Demand

As per an article published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is anticipated that at least 1%-2% of the total population takes warfarin therapy. Owing to its affordability, warfarin is widely consumed, however, this anticoagulation agent may lead to fatal bleeding disorders due to over-dependency. Therefore, this is expected to boost the demand for advanced prothrombin complex concentrates that aid in effective treatment and prevention of bleeding disorders. Moreover, supportive government initiatives to promote awareness regarding the adoption of PCC is expected to contribute to the Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate market growth in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Contract Signing by Major Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The market for Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate is fragmented by the presence of prominent companies focusing on signing contracts with government agencies or other companies to expand their product portfolio. Additionally, other key players are striving to maintain their presence and gain a competitive edge over their rivals by adopting several organic and inorganic strategies that will favor the market growth.

Industry Development:

April 2018 – Sanquin announced its multi-year agreement with Abbott, a leading company in transfusion medicine. Under the agreement, the company will supply primary serological equipment and consumables that further includes Abbott’s Alinity system for blood and plasma screening.

