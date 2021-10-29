Artificial Tears Market Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The global Artificial Tears Market is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of ocular diseases can be a vital factor amplifying the growth of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Artificial Tears Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Glycols (PEG) and Polypropylene Glycols (PPG), Cellulose, and Others), By Delivery (Eye Drops, and Ointments), By Application (Dry Eye Syndrome, Allergies & Infections, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.64 billion in 2019.

Market Driver:

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Bolster Growth

The constant efforts of eminent players to launch advanced and sophisticated products are expected to have a tremendous effect on the market. For instance, SYSTANE released a variety of products such as Systane® Complete, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Balance Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Nighttime Ointment, Systane® Day & Night Lubricant Eye Drop and others. The increasing awareness among the patient population will contribute positively to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising cases of dry eye syndrome and conjunctivitis will spur the demand for artificial tears, which, in turn, will boost the market.

Notable Development:

October 2019: Allergan released a new product line called Refresh Relieva lubricant eye. The launch of the novel product will help the company retain its position in the eye drop industry.

Major Artificial Tears Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Akorn Inc. (Lake Forest, U.S.)

Eyevance Artificial Tears LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Players

