Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 121.4 million with 6.1% CAGR by 2027

The ”Germany hepatitis C testing market” is set to gain traction from the rising initiatives taken by the government of this country to eliminate the occurrences of the disease. In August 2020, BMJ Open, for instance, published that Germany is likely to showcase a surge of 70% in the hepatitis C diagnosis rates by 2030. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size is projected to grow from USD 80.1 million in 2020 to USD 121.4 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1% in the 2020-2027 period. It stood at USD 106.8 million in 2019.

Increasing Usage of Resources in COVID-19 Testing to Affect Growth Severely

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to severely impact the market for Germany hepatitis C testing because of stringent nationwide lockdown implemented by the government of this country. Also, the increasing usage of resources required for hepatitis C testing was extensively utilized for managing the transmission of coronavirus. We are offering unique research reports to help you come out of this grave situation by adopting numerous strategies.

Major Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market Key players covered in the report include:

Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.)

Roche Diagnostics (Roche Diagnostics GmbH) (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ) (Basel, Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Hercules, U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Saluggia, Italy)

Other Prominent Players

Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis 2021:

Report Coverage-

The market for Germany hepatitis C testing comprises regulatory raw material suppliers, firms, and processors present in the supply network. Our analysts have used both primary and secondary research methods to obtain quantitative and qualitative data about the demand and supply sides. They have also analyzed competitive developments, such as agreements, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions. Lastly, the report includes profiles of the renowned players and the strategies adopted by them to compete with rivals.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Expanding Their Presence by Following WHO’s Norms

The market is semi-consolidated with the presence of a handful of emerging and established companies. Most of them are aiming to broaden their presence in the country. To do so, they are striving to meet the WHO’s guidelines for eliminating hepatitis C. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

January 2021: The World Health Organization (WHO) published new information about the membership of the Guidelines Development Group (GDG) to develop guidance of hepatitis C self-testing.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of hepatitis C in Germany

Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

Key Industry Developments

Number of Hepatitis C Tests in Germany

Technological Advancements in Testing

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market

Germany Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type



HCV Serologic Tests (HCV Ab)

HCV RNA Tests

HCV Genotype Tests

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type



ELISA

PCR

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user



Hospitals

Diagnostics Labs

Others

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Germany Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



Abbott F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Siemens Healthcare GmbH Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. DiaSorin S.p.A. Other Prominent Players



Toc Continue…

