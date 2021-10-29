Immunomodulators Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 285.01 billion with 6.3% CAGR by 2027

The global “immunomodulators market” is set to gain momentum from the increasing research activities to introduce unique approaches to treat cancer effectively. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Immunomodulators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Immunosuppressant, Immunostimulants), By Application (Oncology, Respiratory, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the immunomodulators market size was USD 161.57 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 186.12 billion in 2020 to USD 285.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Major Immunomodulators Market Key players covered in the report include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Amgen, Inc (California, U.S.)

Bristol-Myers & Squibb Company (New York, U.S)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (New jersey, U.S)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)

Other Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Immunomodulators Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/immunomodulators-market-104692

Immunomodulators Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis to Accelerate Growth

The higher prevalence of multiple sclerosis is considered to be the second major cause of death, followed by cardiovascular disorders. The rising number of ongoing clinical trials to develop immunotherapeutic agents, namely, laquinimod, ozanimod, and ponesimod would propel the immunomodulators market in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the rising need to treat autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis is anticipated to spur demand. However, immunomodulators can cause severe infections including HIB, TB, fungal infections, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C viruses. These factors may hinder the demand for such drugs.

Segment-

Immunosuppressant Segment Held Highest Share Fueled by Rising Availability of Drugs

Based on the product type, the immunosuppressant segment held the majority of the immunomodulators market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the usage of these drugs for treating autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and alopecia areata. Also, the presence of a wide range of these drugs capable of effectively treating the above-mentioned diseases would boost growth of the segment.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing State-of-the-art Drugs to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for immunomodulators contains a large number of big, small, and medium companies. Most of them are striving persistently to gain a competitive edge in the market. To do so, they are coming up with novel immunomodulators to treat various chronic diseases. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : Cytocom, Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. signed a merger agreement to blend their businesses in an individual transaction. This merger will transform the growth opportunity for Cleveland and Cytocom shareholders. It will also strengthen their positions and accelerate their potential to treat serious medical conditions with immune-modulating agents.

: Cytocom, Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. signed a merger agreement to blend their businesses in an individual transaction. This merger will transform the growth opportunity for Cleveland and Cytocom shareholders. It will also strengthen their positions and accelerate their potential to treat serious medical conditions with immune-modulating agents. January 2020: Bristol Myers Squibb introduced its latest drug named Zeposia to treat multiple sclerosis. It can not only address less recognized cognitive issues but also the physical aspects of multiple sclerosis.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immunomodulators-market-104692

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Conditions –Key Regions/Country New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Immunomodulators Market Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Immunomodulators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Immunosuppressants Immunostimulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Respiratory Oncology Multiple Sclerosis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Top 5 Companies in the Cardiac Biomarkers Market, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

Top 5 Companies in the Chronic Wound Care Market, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market | Expected to Reach USD 3371.1 million (at CAGR of 17.4%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2027

Medical X-ray Market | Expected to Reach USD 16.86 billion (at CAGR of 4.4%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027

Antibiotics Market | Expected to Reach USD 39.06 billion (at CAGR of 2.1%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2021-2027