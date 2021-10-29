Latin America Eyewear Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 15.05 billion with 6.8% CAGR by 2027

The ”Latin America eyewear market” is set to gain momentum from the increasing geriatric population in the region. Old people are mainly prone to suffering from ophthalmic disorders or vision impairments. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Latin America Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles (Frames, Lens), Sunglasses (Plano, Prescription), and Contact Lenses (Toric, Multifocal, and Sphere)); By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, and Ophthalmic Clinics), 2020-2027.” The report further states that the Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Growth Fueled by Reduction in Patient Visits

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled several medical institutions to either postpone or cancel all the non-essential ophthalmic procedures. They are mainly doing this to avoid physical contact with patients for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. A research conducted by doctors in Goiana, for instance, showed that in 2020, the total number of patient visits in ophthalmic clinics declined by 60.0% in Brazil, unlike the previous year. We are offering accurate research reports to help you pave the way toward success and invest in the Latin America eyewear industry accordingly.

Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Computers to Accelerate Growth

The cases of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract, myopia, and glaucoma are increasing rapidly in Latin America in recent years. The rising usage of digital screens, namely, smartphones, computers, laptops, and televisions is one of the crucial reasons responsible for the higher prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, mentioned that more than 25 million people in Caribbean and Latin American countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration in 2019. These factors are anticipated to propel the Latin America eyewear market growth in the near future. However, the surging adoption of LASIK surgeries may hamper the demand for eyewear products in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain a Competitive Edge by Unveiling State-of-the-art Eyewear Products

The market for eyewear in Latin America contains numerous prominent manufacturers that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by launching innovative products. The high demand in this region is also boosting these firms to compete with their rivals by generating more sales. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology.

: Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology. February 2019: Essilor International acquired majority stakes in a prescription laboratory named Indulentes. It is based in Ecuador. This will help the former to strengthen its presence in the country.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch, By Key Players Prevalence of Key Ocular Diseases, By Key Countries Overview of Consumer Buying Behavior of Eyewear Products Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Key Trends in the Eyewear Market Percentage of Adults Currently Wearing Eyewear, Latin America Impact of COVID-19 on Latin America Eyewear Market

Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Spectacles Frames Lenses Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lenses Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Ecuador Rest of Latin America

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments

Latin America Market Share Analysis by Key Companies (2019)

Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

Alcon EssilorLuxottica CooperVision Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Bausch Health Incorporated Carl Zeiss Meditec AG LentisPlus.Com Safilo Group S.p.A Ben & Frank Leco.mx Infinit.la Weblens.com Willbloom.cl



Toc Continue…

