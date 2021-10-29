Cutaneous T- cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Increasing Government Intervention to Boost Growth

A rise in the research and development on diagnosis and detection to treat “cutaneous T- cell lymphoma” is projected to drive the global cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Cutaneous T- cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Treatment (Topical therapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgery centers Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” published this information. The report puts forward the fact that the market will be positively impacted due to the increasing demand for radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Cutaneous T- cell lymphoma is a type of cancer of a person’s immune system. It begins in the white blood cells called T-cells. The report will aid entrepreneurs and organizations in developing business strategies by understanding the current trends and growth drivers shaping the cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market. It presents the future market scenario and analyzes the best available opportunities to organize sales and marketing efforts.

Fortune Business Insights enumerates the renowned market players operating in the cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market. They are given below:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn Healthcare SA.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Mallinckrodt

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other key market players

Topical Therapy Segment to Lead Owing to Increasing FDA Approvals

In terms of treatment, the cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market is grouped into topical therapy, chemotherapy, and others. The topical therapy segment consists of retinoid and corticosteroids. Out of these, the topical therapy segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. It would occur due to the increasing adoption of topical drugs as well as recent FDA approvals of these drugs for the treatment of cutaneous T- cell lymphoma.

Rising Incidence of Mycosis Fungoides to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the global cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to dominate the market by holding the largest cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market share. It would occur due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing prevalence of mycosis fungoides in this region. The Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation states that approximately 3,000 people in Canada and 30,000 people in the U.S. are affected by cutaneous lymphoma every year. Each year, around 1,500-2,000 cases are diagnoses across North America.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit notably higher CAGR during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026. Increasing focus on the developments of diagnosis and detection techniques by several governmental agencies and healthcare providers will drive growth. Additionally, a rise in the awareness programs regarding skin cancer is one of the cutaneous T- cell lymphoma treatment market trends in this region.

Innate Pharma Bags FDA Fast Track Designation for IPH4102 to Treat Sézary Syndrome

Innate Pharma S.A., a prominent oncology-focused biotech company, based in France, declared that it has received the FDA fast track designation for IPH4102 in January 2019. IPH4102 will be used for the treatment of refractory or relapsed Sézary syndrome (SS) in adult patients. Only those patients who have received at least two previous systematic therapies would qualify for the treatment. Innate Pharma wholly owns IPH4102. It is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 antibody that is specifically developed for treating T-cell lymphoma. The company is pleased about the approval as there is a rise in the need for treatment options of SS, one of the most aggressive forms of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

