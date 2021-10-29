Global Non-Surgical Skin Market to Gain from Rising Prevalence of Skin Laxity, Says Fortune Business Insights

Rising demand for procedures to get rid of skin imperfections will drive the global non-surgical skin market, shares Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Non-Surgical Skin Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Laser-Based Devices, Intense Pulse Light (IPL)/ Radiofrequency (RF) Devices, Ultrasound Devices, Others), By Indication (Face, Neck, Body), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Dermatological Institutions, Spas, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. Detailed analysis of upcoming market trends and opportunities has also been provided in the report.

Non-surgical skin tightening involves medical procedures that are non-invasive or minimally invasive in nature. Such procedures are performed to invigorate production of collagen and elastin, proteins that keep the skin smooth and firm, in the deeper layers of the skin. With the passage of time, tissue that has lost its elasticity and tone gets shrunk by the devices. The procedure can be done on various body parts such as face, arms, buttocks, and abdomen. Majority of the devices used in these procedures use ultrasound, lasers, or radiofrequency energy.

Variety of Benefits to Fuel the Global Non-Surgical Skin Market Growth

The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery cites multiple of benefits associated with non-surgical skin tightening. For example, non-surgical skin tightening can help fixing skin imperfections occurring due to age, such as skin loosening in the neck or face, without leaving any surgical scars. Another notable benefit of such procedures is that little to no recovery time is needed. The global non-surgical skin market is slated to benefit considerably as awareness about advantages of non-invasive skin tightening methods spreads.

High Safety Levels of Procedures to Aid the Market

Many advancements have been achieved in skin tightening technology. More importantly, these advancements have also made the procedures safe, which is crucial for boosting the global non-surgical skin market revenue. For example, ultrasound skin tightening is performed through handheld devices. FDA has cleared different products, such as Ultherapy, after carefully assessing their safety profiles. Similarly, radiofrequency techniques focus on epidermal layers to stimulate collagen and can be used on most skin types.

Temporary Results Might Put Constraints on the Market

The global non-surgical skin market size may not swell smoothly owing to certain limitations of the skin tightening procedures. For example, results of such procedures can last only up to one year. This means that the patient will need to undergo repeated treatments to retain the aesthetics of the operated region. Moreover, such procedures cannot be performed in certain conditions, such as skin stretching or sagging occurring after pregnancy. These disadvantages may inhibit the growth of the global non-surgical skin market during the forecast period.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development to Elevate Market Competition

Key players in the global non-surgical skin market are adopting different strategies, such as investing to promote innovation and launch new products, to get a competitive edge. For example, Venus Concept launched the Venus Viva to specifically treat a chronic form of stretch marks known as Striae Alba. Furthermore, regulatory clearances to novel products is expected to enhance the global non-surgical skin market opportunities. For example, FDA green lighted Thermi’s ThermiRF that uses radiofrequency technology to treat skin on the hands, face, neck, and body.

Rising Geriatric Population to Propel the Market in North America

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global non-surgical skin market till 2026 owing to various favourable factors such as a growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin imperfections, access to advanced skin technology, and increasing demand for aesthetics. Asia-Pacific is poised to display rapid growth on account of rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of cosmetic procedures for aesthetic improvements coupled with falling stigmatization of skin treatments.

