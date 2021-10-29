Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market: FDA Approval for Privigen® [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid] Will Augment Growth, says Fortune Insights

Rising prevalence of “chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy” is driving the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Type (Corticosteroids, Immunoglobulin, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing R&D investments and strategic research collaborations between pharmaceutical industries are factors predicted to enable growth of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Will Enable Growth In North America

Geographically, the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in the region. According to the CIDP Foundation International, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) affects about 8.9% per 100,000 people every year in North America. These factors together are predicted to propel the growth of global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market. North America. Europe followed by Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the active government support. The developing healthcare infrastructure along with rising emphasis by healthcare organizations and government towards the development of new therapeutics on chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is also a factor predicted to aid the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market growth in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market are CSL Behring, ADMA Biologics, Grifols, S.A., Shire, Pfizer Inc., GeNeuro SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Galapagos NV, Astellas Pharma, AbbVie, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others.

Approval of Privigen® by FDA Will Favor Market Growth

CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics leader launched Privigen® [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid] after receiving FDA approval. The drug will be used for the treatment of adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) to improve neuromuscular disability. The launch of Privigen® [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid] is predicted to contribute to the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market revenue because the therapy which improves and maintain strength and function while at the same preventing relapses and minimizing side effects. Further, the initiation of phase 2 clinical trials for Rozanolixizumab is also likely to stimulate the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market growth. For instance, UCB S.A initiated phase 2 clinical trials for Rozanolixizumab for the treatment of patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Moreover, active government support in creating awareness about rare neurological diseases and also the of launch potential pipeline drugs candidates are expected to aid the growth of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market. For instance, Pfizer Inc. initiated the phase 1 clinical study for PF-06755347, a recombinant immunomodulatory drug candidate for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Nonetheless, high pricing of the approved drugs is expected to restrict the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market shares. Furthermore, the presence of limited treatment options is expected hamper growth of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy therapeutics market.

