Subperiosteal Dental Implants Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR, Anthogyr Joins Hands with Straumann Group to Penetrate Deeper into the Dental Implant Industry: Fortune Business Insights

As per the American College of Prosthodontics, around 120 million people in the US are missing one tooth at least. This shows that the demand for “subperiosteal dental implants” is expected to persistently rise, thus driving the global subperiosteal dental implants market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Subperiosteal Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Material (Titanium, Zirconium, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Bacterial infection can lead to tooth decay, which can affect dental structures. Trauma can also change the dental structures, which may eventually emerge the need to replace the missing tooth. Subperiosteal dental implants are for patients who have shallow or weak jawbones. These implants are fixed over jawbones and are different from endosteal implants where the implant is injected into the jawbones. Furthermore, patients who have less bone height need subperiosteal implants. Developments in dental implants are expected to increase the adoption of subperiosteal implants among patients. As per the patient’s number and position of teeth, a periodontist can accordingly install the dental implant. Enabled by this, the subperiosteal dental implants market share is expected to rise in the forthcoming years.

North America to Cover Major Percentage of Global Subperiosteal Dental Implants Market Share

From a geographical standpoint, North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global subperiosteal dental implants market between 2018 and 2026. This is primarily attributable to the rising adoption of dental implants. People in this region are undergoing dental implants as they look aesthetically pleasing to eyes. Apart from North America, Europe is also expected to show rapid growth owing to the increasing developments in dental dentistry. As per research studies, people in the U.S. get gum diseases mainly because of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, some forms of cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to maintain healthy gums and teeth. This, in turn, is likely to increase the subperiosteal dental implant market growth.

Apart from these two regions, Asia Pacific is also projected to gain considerable share in the global subperiosteal dental implant market. People in this region are increasingly becoming aware of dental implants. This, coupled with increasing per capita income, is driving the subperiosteal dental implant market size. The medical tourism is likely to flourish in GCC over the years to come, increasing the adoption of dental implants in the Middle East & Africa. Therefore, the market in the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register higher CAGR during the forecast years.

Egypt’s Cairo University Initiates a Clinical Study to Evaluate the Difference Between Two-piece and Single-piece Subperiosteal Dental Implant

The rising incidence of tooth decay primarily occurs on account of lack in the routine management of oral hygiene. This, along with the lack of awareness about tooth decay, can give rise to subperiosteal dental implants. Several global and regional players are focussing on to develop innovative designs of these implants, which are ergonomically enabled. Influenced by this factor, the demand for subperiosteal dental implants is expected to fuel during the forecast period. Such new implants can significantly reduce the duration of subperiosteal dental implant procedures. Earlier patients had to attend two sessions but now it has reduced to just one. This is expected to further bolster the subperiosteal dental implant adoption in the forecast years. As per material, the demand for titanium-based subperiosteal dental implants is likely to be the highest than zirconium. This type of material is preferred more among dental surgeons. In addition to this, owing to titanium’s better compatibility, this segment is expected to gain popularity across the world over the projected horizon.

Some of the leading players operating in the global subperiosteal dental implants market are Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet, and Bio3 Implants GmbH. Of these, Institut Straumann AG plans to increase its stake in a French dental implant manufacturer called Anthogyr in March 2019. From 30% stake to complete ownership, the company plans to offer high-quality dental implant solutions. In Egypt, Cairo university started a clinical study to evaluate and analyze the difference between single-piece and two-piece titanium subperiosteal dental implants.

