Global Dental Obturators Market to Rise with Increasing Concerns over Post-Surgery Cosmetic Defects, Says Fortune Business Insights

Growing concerns over post-surgery cosmetic appearance will drive the global “dental obturators market, points out Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Dental Obturators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Surgical Obturators, Definitive Obturators, Interim Obturators), By Material (Silicone, Metallic, Resin, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other) and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. In-depth market analysis for the forecast period has also been shared in the report.

A dental or palatal obturator is a custom-made prosthesis for patients suffering from dental defects such as oroantral fistula and cleft lip and palate. These prostheses are required after patients have undergone surgical resection or maxillectomy for removal of a tumour or cancer. Such procedures result in misshapen dental anatomies in the form of scarring, tissue edema, and tissue contracture. This can lead to patients developing problems related to regurgitation of water and food through the nose and speech defects. A dental obturator is designed to mitigate these issues by closing the opening between the residual hard and soft palate and the pharynx.

Increasing Preference for Dental Aesthetics to Favour Market Growth

Dental surgeries result in deformed palatal structures, which can significantly distort the patient’s appearance, along with causing serious problems of regurgitation and speech. The global dental obturators market size is set to expand considerably as patients are becoming increasingly concerned with their cosmetic appearance post-surgery. Since dental obturators perform the dual function of restoring normal speech and providing pleasing aesthetics of the mouth, these prostheses are likely to witness a rapid rise in demand.

North America to Hold a Prominent Market Position; Asia-Pacific to Register Impressive CAGR

Increasing public and private investment in healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the market in Asia-Pacific till 2026. India, China, and Southeast Asia are slated to make significant contributions to the global dental obturators market size. Presence of key market players and advanced medical technologies is expected to keep North America in a dominant position in the global dental obturators market.

Growing Number of Dental Disorders to Spur the Market

The global dental obturators market is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period owing to the steady rise in maxillary defects. According to the WHO, 10 in every 100,000 people in the world suffer from oral cancer and 15 to 20% of adults worldwide have severe gum disease. Lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, smoking, overconsumption of artificially sweetened foodstuffs, and poor brushing habits are seen to be some of the main factors affecting oral health of people. This has also led to development of novel treatment methods such as dental implants and bone grafting, which will enable global dental obturators market expansion.

Insufficiency of Dental Experts in Developing Nations to be a Major Roadblock

Indian government data reveals that in rural areas, where more than 60% of Indian people reside, the dentist to patient ratio is around 1:250000. Similarly, in China, the WHO estimates that the current number of dentists can serve only about 5% of patients in the country. This data shows that developing nations face a dearth of dental experts, which can be a serious restraining factor for the global dental obturators market in the coming decade. Moreover, high cost of obturators and uncertain insurance reimbursements are also likely to negatively impact the market in the forecast period.

Research Collaborations to Spruce Up Market Competition

Intense competition in the form of collaborations and partnerships along with new product launches is expected to provide a positive thrust to the global dental obturators market. For example, Dentsply Sirona and scientists at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft collaborated on a research project to develop zircona-based ceramic prostheses for dentists to carry out quick restoration after surgery. Kulzer and Dentca entered into a strategic partnership in 2019 to come out with the world’s first web-based dental material design software.

Key companies in the global dental obturators market, as covered by Fortune Business Insights, include Olympus Corporation, Kerr Corporation (Kerr Endodontics), Teleflex Incorporated, Dentsply Sirona, SybronEndo, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

