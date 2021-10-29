Global Condylar Plate Fixation System Market: Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries to Drive Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing number of accidents leading to traumatic injuries is projected to surge demand for global condylar plate fixation system market in the forthcoming years. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Condylar Plate Fixation System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Straight Condylar Plate, Curved Condylar Plate), By Site (Humeral, Femoral, Mandibular, Tibial, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulance, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” developing health reimbursement, increasing demand for surgery, and rising incidence of numerous musculoskeletal injuries are expected to positively impact the global condylar plate fixation system market during the forecast period.

The report offers an elaborate backdrop analysis that includes assessment of the global condylar plate fixation market. It further provides significant changes occurring in the global market, key developments, major market players, growth drivers, hindrances, and other similar aspects.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global condylar plate fixation system market. They are as follows:

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

DePuy Synthes

Aesculap, Inc.

Other key market players

Increasing Awareness Campaigns Regarding Condylar Plate Surgeries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global condylar plate fixation system market is divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, at present, North America and Europe are considered to be two of the largest markets for condylar plate fixation system. The report states that these two regions will lead the global market throughout the forecast period. It will occur due to the favourable health reimbursement policies and rising prevalence of sports injuries. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing awareness programs regarding condylar plate surgeries, increasing number of orthopedic clinics and rising incidence of accidents.

Hospital Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Number of Surgeries

In terms of site, the global condylar plate fixation system market is categorized into tibial, humeral, mandibular, femoral, and others. Out of these, the mandibular segment is projected to exhibit expansion in the forthcoming years. The growth will occur due to the increasing prevalence of mandibular condylar fractures. By end-user, the market is grouped into ambulance, hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others. Amongst these, the hospital segment is anticipated to lead the global condylar plate fixation system market in the coming years due to the rising number of patient admission and increasing cases of surgeries.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Paragon 28 Unveils Gorilla Ankle Fracture Plating System to Gain Competitive Edge

Paragon 28, Inc., a manufacturer of foot and ankle health care products, headquartered in Eaglewood, announced the launch of its Gorilla ankle fracture plating system in September 2017 in four variants. The variants are posterolateral fibula, posteromedial tibia, trimalleolar, and posterolateral tibia fracture plates. The Gorilla range was developed to provide the surgeon numerous options, such as lateral hook, straight fibular, medial hook, anatomic fibular, straight hook, medial malleolus, posterior tibia, and posterior fibula plates. All the plates are low-profile. They possess recessed holes that enable a locking or unlocking screw to be placed as per the surgeon’s preference. The recess also accommodates syndesmotic fixation.

DePuy Synthes and Greens Surgicals Receive FDA Approval for Their Innovative Products

DePuy Synthes, a franchise of orthopedic and neurosurgery companies, based in the U.S., announced that it received FDA approval for its 4.5mm VA-LCP curved condylar plate system line extension in March 2017. It is designed for those whose knee bone has broken severely in more than one place. But it is also able to break once it is inserted inside a patient’s body. If it occurs, revision surgery is required. The device has several similarities to the standard locking fixation methods. However, it does include a few improvements. It has angle locking screws that are capable of creating a fixed-angle construct while offering the surgeon the freedom of choosing the screw trajectory at the same time.

In December 2016, Greens Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Vadodara, announced that it received 510(k) approval from FDA for its DHS/Dynamic condylar plate plating system that is meant to be used in the fixation of fractures.

