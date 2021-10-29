Global Radiodermatitis Market to Gain Considerably as Investment in Research Picks Up, Says Fortune Business Insights

Rising demand for effective treatments post-radiation is what will drive the global “radiodermatitis” market, according to Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Radiodermatitis Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Hydrogel & Hydrocolloid Dressing No-Sting Barrier Film,Silver Leaf Dressing, Silicone Coated Dressings, Corticosteroids, Hydrophilic Creams, Antibiotics, Honey Impregnated Gauze), By Route of Administration (Topical,Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Cancer Specialist Clinics, Research Institutes, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also provides a comprehensive market analysis and in-depth evaluation of the factors that will play an influential role during the forecast period.

Radiation dermatitis or radiodermatitis is a condition that occurs on the skin after a patient has undergone radiation therapy. Radiation therapy is a common treatment procedure that employs X-rays to destroy cancer cells and shrink tumors. These X-ray beams are concentrated and produce irradiated free radicals in the body. This results in DNA damage, tissue injury, and painful inflammations on the skin. Thus, radiodermatitis is a side effect of radiation therapy and is known to affect a vast majority of cancer patients.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Staggering Rise in Cancer Cases to Propel Market Growth

The global radiodermatitis market is poised for steady growth trajectory owing to the rapid rate of increase of cancer cases worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics reveal that in 2018, cancer deaths accounted for nearly 9.6 mn; by 2030, they are expected to reach 13 mn. The global radiodermatitis market size is expected to expand at a considerable rate during the forecast period as cancer cases are anticipated to rise at such an astonishing rate.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Growing Demand for Advanced Treatment to Spur Innovation in the Market

Radiation therapy has painful side effects and radiodermatitis is probably the worst of the lot. It is known to occur in 85% of cancer patients who are treated with radiation, according to the National Institute of Health. To counter the extreme effects of radiation, there is a steadily growing demand for effective palliative treatment options from cancer survivors. This factor is expected to further augment the global radiodermatitis market growth as companies look to develop new treatments through increased research. For example, Stratpharma AG launched a topical wound dressing for radiation dermatitis named StrataXRT in 2017.

Ask for Customization

Fears Associated with Radiation May Hinder the Market

The global radiodermatitis market may experience sluggishness during the forecast period on account of the fears cancer patients have regarding radiation therapy. Radiation using X-rays, while killing harmful cancer cells, also damages healthy cells and tissues which leads to moderate-to-severe side effects such as fatigue, diarrhea, and nausea, along with radiation burns. These side effects deter patients from availing radiation and chemotherapy, which will restrain the global radiodermatitis market in the upcoming decade.

FDA Approval for Helsinn’s Xonrid Gel to Boost Investment in Research

Helsinn Healthcare, a Swiss pharmaceutical group, developed Xonrid Gel as a topical therapy for radiodermatitis. In December 2016, the treatment received FDA approval and the company officially launched the product in the US. Such approvals are harbingers of good news for the global radiodermatitis market as more companies will be encouraged to double down their investment in research and innovation.

Some of the key players in the global radiodermatitis market, as identified by Fortune Business Insights, include Smith & Nephew, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Stratpharma AG, KCI Licensing Inc., and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Put North America in a Leading Market Position

North America is expected to occupy a dominant presence in the global radiodermatitis market in the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of cancer in the US. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019, there will be 1,762,450 new cancer cases in the US. Increasing preference for radiation therapy is also expected to be a major driving factor for the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, rising public and private investment in cancer research and healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the global radiodermatitis market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market

Sharps Containers Market