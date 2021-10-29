Hematocrit Test Devices Market: Sysmex Corporation’s Launch of CN-3000 and CN-6000 to Give Impetus to Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Leading companies in the “hematocrit test devices” market are seeking looking to establish dominance by launching advanced technologies. Recently, in December 2018, Sysmex Corporation launched a next-generation automated analyzers called CN-3000 and CN-6000. Spurred by ongoing innovation drives, the hematocrit test devices market is expected to surge impressively in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights in its latest study, titled “Hematocrit Test Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Blood Analysers, Hematocrit Meters, Others), By Application (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Anemia, Congenital Heart Diseases, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Healthcare, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” offers key insights into the market. The report segments the market in terms of various parameters to gauge its overall investment feasibility. Furthermore, key factors enabling growth in the global hematocrit test devices market are analyzed in detail. The report warns the market players against potential threats, helping them create winning strategies for the future. It therefore offers a comprehensive and executive-level blueprint of the market for its stakeholders.

Investment in Research and Development to Bolster Growth

Converging mega trends are expected to boost the hematocrit test devices market in the future. With governments and research organizations ploughing in funds, research and development initiatives are likely to pick pace. However, lack of awareness pose threat to weigh down the market in underdeveloped countries. Furthermore, not many organizations around these countries can afford high investment required for research and development, which can send the market into the tailspin.

Never mind these, innovations such as the advent of strip-based microfluidic devices in 2016 and other will prove major growth engines for the market in the near future. Speaking of innovations, the report exclusively focuses on gauging the impact of various discoveries witnessed in the hematocrit test devices market in the recent past. According to the study, Nova Biomedical’s launch of Hematocrit Meter System and StatStrip Hemoglobin in 2018, has proven particularly money-spinning for the market across countries accepting the CE mark. In addition to this, Sysmex Corporation received a certification for CLIA-waiver in 2017 from the approval authorities in the U.S. This is expected to bode well for the overall market. Furthermore, the launch of Cobas m 511, which is an integrated analyzer, by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd will bolster growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Offer Attractive Growth Opportunities

Given the scenario, the hematocrit test devices market will find several tangible opportunities, which if capitalized on correctly, will augur well for its overall growth. To offer insights into the competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the leading market players.

According to the report, the global hematocrit test devices market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa in terms of region. Of these, North America is forecast to show considerably higher adopting enabling it encompass a considerable share in the global market.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Nova Biomedical,

EKF Diagnostics – Stanbio,

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION,

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Boule Diagnostics AB,

Sysmex Corporation,

HORIBA, Ltd.

