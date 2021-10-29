Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market to Gain from Increasing Prevalence of Pediatric Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing prevalence of pediatric diseases are driving the global “pediatric drugs and vaccines” market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Vaccines, Drugs) By Disease Indication (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Allergy And Respiratory, Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rising number of births around the world is fostering the growth of global pediatric drugs and vaccines market.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market are Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Panacea Biotec Limited and others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Improvements in the Immunization Program Will Facilitate Growth

The increasing pediatric population around the world is predicted to fuel demand for pediatric drugs and vaccines which will, in turn, promote the growth of the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market. According to the U.S. based non-profit organization Child Trends, in 2016, there were nearly 78 million children below the age of 18, accounting for 23.0% of the total U.S. population. Further, the rising number of births around the world along with the increasing prevalence of pediatric diseases are some of the factors contributing to the global pediatric drugs and vaccines growth. In addition, Increasing R&D activities in pediatric drugs and vaccines, improvements in the immunization program and the emergence of pediatric drugs and vaccines in the emerging nations are some of the prime factors that are boosting the global pediatric drugs and vaccines revenue. However, the lack of accessibility of pediatric drugs and vaccines in the developing countries due to lack of awareness and inadequate healthcare infrastructure are factors restricting the growth of the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market

Ask for Customization

Approval of Gilenya® By FDA Will Contribute to Growth

Novartis International AG, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, announced Gilenya® after receiving the approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The new drug will be used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in children and adolescents. The new treatment is predicted to encourage the use of vaccination as the drug is intended to be the first disease-modifying therapy. This factor will in turn aid the pediatric drugs and vaccines growth. Furthermore, FDA approval for supplemental new drug application is also predicted to contribute significantly to the global pediatric drugs and vaccines revenue. For instance, UCB S.A., received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a supplementary new drug application (sNDA) for the anti-epileptic drug (AED) BRIVIACT (brivaracetam) CV oral formulations indicated as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial-onset (focal) seizures in patients age four years and older.

Increasing Treatment Option for Pediatric Diseases Will Foster Growth in North America

Geographically, the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America led the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. A large children pool and increasing treatment options for pediatric diseases are driving the global pediatric drugs and vaccines market. Well-established healthcare system and high per capita healthcare expenditure are further speeding up the growth of the pediatric drugs and vaccines market in the region. In addition, Easy access to advanced pediatric drugs and vaccines diagnostics due to improvements in research & development along with escalating demand for preventive medical care are contributing positively to the global pediatric drugs and vaccines growth in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of pediatric diseases and increasing access to advanced pediatric drugs and vaccines. Rising disposable incomes and developing healthcare systems in further adding to the pediatric drugs and vaccines shares in Asia Pacific.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Related Reports:

Sharps Containers Market Drivers

Sharps Containers Market Drivers

Sharps Containers Market Manufacturers

Sharps Containers Market Revenue

Sharps Containers Market Growth Analysis

Sharps Containers Market Search Analysis

Sharps Containers Market Condition

Sharps Containers Market Covid Effect

Sharps Containers Market CAGR Value

Sharps Containers Market Rise

Sharps Containers Market Increase

Sharps Containers Market Drivers

Sharps Containers Market Trends

Sharps Containers Market Shares

Sharps Containers Market Impact

Sharps Containers Market Impact