Surgical Site Infections Market to Derive Growth from Rising Development of Technologically-advanced Healthcare Products: Fortune Business Insights

As per a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in every 25 patients get affected by “surgical site infection” in hospitals daily. The risk of acquiring a surgical site infection is increasing, which is likely to drive the global surgical site infection market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Surgical Site Infections Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Wound Care Dressings, Clippers, Antibiotic Prophylaxis Products, Antiseptics & Disinfectants, Surgical Drapes), By Type (Superficial Incisional Infection, Deep Incisional Infection, Space Infection), By Phase (Preoperative Phase, Intraoperative Phase, Postoperative Phase), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Patients who underwent surgery get most commonly affected by surgical site infections. These infections are primarily caused by a weak immune system and pathogenic wound contamination. Other factors responsible for the cause are diabetes, overweight, cancer, and smoking. The surgical site infections market growth is driven by the above-mentioned factors.

CDC states that there are three different types of surgical site infections which include superficial incisional, space infection, and deep incisional. Each level indicates different symptoms. In most cases, surgical site infections can be treated with medicines, however, some patients undergo surgery for surgical site infection treatment.

Rising Investments in Research Activities to Boost Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global surgical site infections market during the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Several players are planning to invest in research activities to develop innovative surgical site infection treatment, enabling growth in the market in North America. Companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and others with an aim to introduce new products. Against this backdrop, the surgical site infections market size is projected to increase in North America in the forthcoming years. Following North America, Europe is the second-most leading region in the market owing to increasing technological developments in healthcare.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast years. Government organizations are conducting programs to raise awareness about surgical site infection prevention, boosting the surgical site infections market size in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, increasing patient population and incidence of surgical site infections are likely to create growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Apart from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are likely to grow considerably in the projected horizon.

Lack of Preventive Care in Developing Nations to Offer Growth Opportunities for the Market

The adoption of surgical site infection products is likely to increase owing to rising awareness about surgical site infections, especially in developed nations. This will further prevent the occurrence of these infections among patients. However, in developing nations, people are not fully aware of such infections. This, coupled with lack of preventive care, is likely to create growth opportunities for the market. The increasing number of surgical procedures across the world is another factor responsible for positively impacting the surgical site infections market growth.

Contrary to this, certain factors such as poor infrastructure in some areas of developing countries and unwillingness to implement standard norms for surgical procedures may hamper market growth. Furthermore, difficulties associated with finding the surgical site infection are expected to inhibit the market’s growth to an extent.

As per product, antibiotic prophylaxis is likely to cover the highest share in the global market owing to the high acceptance of antibiotics across the world.

Fierce Competition Likely Among Competitors

The competition in the market is likely to get more intense as companies constantly focus on product innovations. As per the report, some of the leading players in the market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Winner Medical Group Inc., 3M, PAUL HARTMANN AG, LLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd., SSIP, Prescient Surgical, Stryker, Medtronic, STERIS plc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Medica Europe BV. In October 2018, 3M introduces a new sterile surgical solution called SoluPrep Film-forming solution. This solution is enabled with 3M technology and aims to help clinicians in the fights against site surgical infections. The company continues to deliver effective and safe solutions to enhance patients’ outcome.

