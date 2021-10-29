New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market 2021 Industry Size, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Trends, Opportunities, Demand and Forecast Research 2027

The increasing level of pollution and fuel prices is predicted to boost the growth of the new energy vehicle taxi market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Long Range, Short Range), By Ownership Type (Company Owned, Individual Owned), By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Electric Vehicle (EV)), By Vehicle Class (Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” stringent regulations to curb carbon emissions is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the NEV taxi market.

The report on the new energy vehicle (NEV) market size focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

Some of the Major Companies in the Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Include:

Tesla Inc

BYD Company Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd

Changan Automobile Co.

Certification Grabbed by Tesla Model Y to Create New Sales Opportunities

The fast depletion of fossil fuels, leading to the hike in fuel prices, is expected to spur demand for The new energy vehicle (NEV) in the forthcoming years. The growing inclination towards NEV taxi by consumers owing to its cost-effectiveness compared to conventional taxis. Furthermore, the growing number of charging stations, subsidies, and tax incentives are also expected to bolster healthy for the market in the foreseeable future. The increasing fuel prices is likely to encourage the growth of the market. In addition, the certification won by Tesla Model Y is predicted to spur new sales opportunities in the forthcoming years. For instance, Jan 13th, 2020, Tesla Model Y has received its CARB certification ahead of the launch. Before starting the deliveries of a new passenger vehicle, automotive manufacturers have to clear red tapes from several regulatory bodies including the California Air Ressource Board (CARB).

Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the new energy vehicle (NEV) taxi market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the new energy vehicle (NEV) taxi market share owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Rising government initiatives and the growing emphasis on electric buses are factors expected to propel the market growth in the region. India, China, and Japan are the dominating nations in the region in terms of R&D investment in new energy sourced vehicles. North America and Europe are also expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of several key players.

