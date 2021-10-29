Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2027 With Top Companies Like EURO INOX QUALITY SRL, Ilinox SRL, MP GAMMA SRL, nVent Hoffman, RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG, Schneider Electric SE, ZANARDO S.P.A, etc.

The stainless steel electrical enclosures market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 291.15 Mn in 2019 to US$ 550.30 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Stainless steel electrical enclosure is a cabinet designed to protect electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays from external factors. The enclosures also protect people from getting electrocuted. They are available in various sizes and mounting types, such as wall-mounted and free-standing models. The adoption of stainless steel electrical enclosures is governed by several national regulatory standards.

The government regulations are pertinent to industries that work in hazardous areas where potential risks comprise combustible dust, flammable gases, and other volatile particles. Rising awareness regarding workers’ safety and health, along with the increasing industrial fatalities, primarily in oil & gas and mining industries, is likely to propel the market growth during 2020–2027. Additionally, advancements in technologies, accompanied by changing consumer needs for equipment, are further expected to accelerate market expansion.

By MountingType

Wall-mounted

Free-Standing

Others

By Industry

Food & Beverages

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Logistics and Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

CUBIC-MODULSYSTEM A/S

DELVALLE BOX

Electrix International Ltd.

ETA S.P.A.

EURO INOX QUALITY SRL

Ilinox SRL

MP GAMMA SRL

nVent Hoffman

RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

Schneider Electric SE

ZANARDO S.P.A

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market.

