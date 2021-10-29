Cancer Cachexia Market Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

The global cancer cachexia market is anticipated to gain traction from the rising shift of the healthcare providers towards combination therapies. Such therapies are aiding in improving the lean body mass (LBM) of patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidence of Cancer Cachexia to Skyrocket Demand

The rising prevalence of cachexia, as well as cancer is further creating a huge patient pool requiring treatment for the same. The Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia, and Wasting Disorders (SCWD), a non-profit organization, mentioned in a report that in the developing nations, approximately 0.5-1.0% of the total population suffer from cancer cachexia. Besides, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that around 18.1 million new cases of cancer were reported in 2018 globally. These researches prove that the demand for cancer cachexia therapeutics is set to surge in the near future. However, the strict government rules and regulations regarding the clinical trials of new candidates may hamper the cancer cachexia market growth in the coming years.

