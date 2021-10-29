Automotive Logistics Market 2021: Growth, Trends, Future Development, Industry Outlook, Growth Factor and Forecast 2028

The global automotive logistics market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of third-party logistics (3PL) for reducing operating costs and investments. It also helps companies to enter the international market quickly. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 256.85 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow from USD 262.06 billion in 2021 to USD 393.71 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Reduce Customer Lead Time will Aid Growth

The rising efficiency of finished vehicle logistics (FVL) is expected to bolster the automotive logistics market growth in the upcoming years. The adoption of FVL would reduce the number of trucks. NVD, an Irish vehicle distributor, for instance, enhanced its logistics process by using intelligent solutions. It has therefore doubled its productivity and shortened customer lead times. It can now load eight to ten cars on the truck in 45 minutes. Usually, in Eastern European facilities, this entire process takes more than three hours. However, the shortage of truck drivers may obstruct the demand for automotive logistics.

Regional Insights-

High Demand for Vehicles to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 130.99 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue in the automotive logistics industry. The low wages of laborers, abundance availability of raw materials, and the high demand for vehicles would bolster regional growth. In Europe, the expansion of the e-commerce sector and the increasing demand for electric vehicles would accelerate growth. On the other hand, North America is set to show steady growth on account of the presence of an improved automotive logistics infrastructure in the region.

