Luggage Market 2021-2030 Global Industry Growth Opportunities, Share Estimation, Strategy, Benefits, Demand, Analysis and Regional Forecast

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Luggage Market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Luggage Bag Market. The report analyzes the global luggage market by Product (Business Bags, Casual Bags, Travel Bags), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers), By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury). The report assesses the luggage market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Luggage Market – Analysis By Product Type (Travel, Casual, Business), Price Segment, Distribution channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.72% during 2018 – 2023, on account of factors such as growing number of business and industry, rise in disposable income, large number of new players entering into the market with new product launch equipped with add-on features. Moreover, emerging markets have shown remarkable growth in the recent years and this is anticipated to propel the demand for Luggage Bag in the future.

In terms of segmentation, the market is categorized into product segments including Business, Casual and Travel. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global Luggage Bag market is driven by Increase in disposable income at the hands of consumers. The rising disposable income and living standards result in an increased demand for comfort and luxury. With more disposable income people are more likely to switch to good quality products from ordinary products. Moreover, the market is dominated by unorganized players with low priced products, but with the increasing disposable income people are expected to spend more on quality luggage products for travel.

The report titled “Global Luggage Market – Analysis By Product Type (Travel, Casual, Business), Price Segment, Distribution channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 – By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers), By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan) has covered and analysed the potential of global Luggage market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global luggage market. Aditionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Global Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

• By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

• By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

• By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

• By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

• By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

• By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Restraints

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A, RIMOVA, Briggs and Riley TravelWare, VIP industries Ltd, VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

• Company Share Analysis

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

