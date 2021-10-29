Gluten Free Food Market 2021 By Share, Size, Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Gluten Free Food Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Gluten Free Food Market products.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gluten Free Food Market. The report assesses the gluten free food market by Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia). The report analyzes the gluten free food market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Gluten Free Food Market – Analysis By Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia)”, global gluten free food market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.14% during 2018 – 2023.

Rising prevalence of celiac diseases across North America, primarily United States coupled with growth in the number of patients of the celiac diseases is backing the growth in the demand for the Gluten Free food. Additionally, on the back of an absence of treatment of celiac disease, the patient is bound to follow gluten free diet (GFD) for lifetime which not only propels the market for the gluten free food but also providing opportunities for the large food conglomerates and various home grown companies to venture in the gluten free food market.

Additionally, rising health related awareness, increasing labor force leading to rise in the affordability of premium food products, amplifying urbanized population is backing the demand for gluten free food products across the globe.

The report titled “Global Gluten Free Food Market – Analysis By Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country ((U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Gluten Free Food Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Gluten Free Food Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gluten Free Food Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type of Food – Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

• Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gluten Free Food Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type of Food – Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

• Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gluten Free Food Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type of Food – Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

• Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Force Analysis

• Competitive Insights

• Company Analysis – Pinnacle Foods Inc, Dr Schar AG, Hain Celestial Group, The Herp Group, Genereal Mills Inc, Amy’ Kitchen, Bob’s Red natural Foods

